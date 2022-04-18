Target is celebrating Earth Month in the best way: by helping parents save money! Starting today, participating Target locations are giving out a 20% off coupon for qualifying baby gear when you trade in a used car seat. As car seats are one of the most expensive (and necessary!) purchases parents have to make, this deal is a pretty useful one.

To take advantage of the promotion, bring an old, expired, or damaged car seat to Target to recycle. Afterward, you will get a coupon on your Target app or Target.com/circle for 20% off one car seat, one stroller, or select baby gear, including car seat bases, highchairs, strollers, travel systems, bouncers, rockers, playards, and swings at Target.

You have until April 30, 2022, to trade in your used car seat for this promotion. The 20% off coupon can then be redeemed through May 14, 2022.

This trade-in helps the environment, too, as the old car seats will be recycled by Target’s partner, Waste Management. Since 2016, Target says 1.7 million car seats and 25.4 million pounds of car seat materials have been recycled.

“This program is one more way Target is working to make it easier for guests to make and access sustainable choices, driving progress for Target’s sustainability commitments through Target Forward, which include commitments to eliminate waste,” the company said in a statement.

LPETTET/iStock Unreleased/Getty Images

Target Forward is a company strategy with a vision “to co-create an equitable and regenerative future together with our guests, partners, and communities.” It does this by designing and elevating sustainable brands, creating innovative ways to eliminate waste, and accelerating opportunity and equity. Additionally, Target has listed several future goals as part of Target Forward, including being a market leader for creating and curating inclusive, sustainable brands and experiences and building a team that equitably reflects the communities served by 2030, as well as being a net zero enterprise by 2040 among others.

On March 9, the company announced the new Target Zero, which is a collection of products designed to be refillable, reusable, or compostable, made from recycled content, or made from materials that reduce the use of plastic. You can easily identify these with the new Target Zero logo. And in the lead up to Earth Day, April 22, Target is also offering 15% off select Earth-friendly products with Target circle.

So now you have even more excuses to grab a coffee and stroll the aisles of the red store today.