Target’s Most Popular Toys Of 2021 List Is Here
Time to start making your shopping list.
There is nothing that stresses me out more than having a to-do list hanging over my head, so when the holidays roll around, the earlier I can get my shopping done, the better. Lucky for me, Target’s most popular toys of 2021 list is here to serve as my shopping guide. It has everything from Bluey sets to LEGOs to family games, so I have plenty of options for filling up the space under my family’s Christmas tree.
I am a mom of a toddler and preschooler and my nieces and nephews range in age from 6 to 12, so I have a lot of different age groups to shop for. My oldest nephew’s interests lie in all things tech, my twin nieces have polar opposite interests, my youngest nephew is growing out of his love for Toy Story, and my oldest niece is a blossoming basketball star, so there is absolutely no one-size-fits-all toy for all of these kids. Needless to say, Target’s most popular toys of 2021 list is a small miracle for someone like me who is shopping for kids who are definitely in touch with what the hottest toys of the season will be, and hoping to unwrap them come the holiday season.
If you’re in the same boat, wanting to get your holiday shopping underway but with no idea where to start, here are the toys Target says will be a hit this year.
Storytelling Toys For Pretend-Play
Kids can have their own pretend ice cream shop with this Ice Cream Truck Set from B. Toys that includes a scoop, two cones, six ice cream scoops, and a little truck to store everything away in. They can pile the ice cream up six scoops high if they want, because they’re designed to stack on top of each other (and at least this won’t give them a tummy ache). It’s easy to see how this item wins a spot on Target’s most popular toys of 2021 list. Kids love to pretend play, and who doesn’t love going to an ice cream shop?
Preschoolers can get ahead with this program that helps them master their letters, broaden their vocabulary, practice writing, and more. Aside from an iPad, this set comes with everything your kid needs to do a bunch of fun, educational activities.
Older LEGO fans who love a good challenge will enjoy this bird of paradise kit which includes more than 1,000 pieces. Given its complexity, it’s definitely an advanced-level kit and is best for teens and young adults, especially with the many small pieces included in the kit.
Kinetic sand is so cool because it can be molded and shaped like wet sand on the beach, except without all of the dirt that comes along with it. Kids get two pounds of multi-colored sand in this case as well as a variety of accessories that can be used to help build masterpieces as well as to add a little sparkle and decor to the finished projects. When the kids are done playing, everything packs up nicely into the little sandbox carrying case and can be stowed away until next time.
- Healthy Roots Zoe Doll
- Baby Alive Lulu Achoo Dolls
- Disney Raya and the Last Dragon Land of Kumandra Set
- Animal Planet Deep Sea Shark Rescue Submarine Set
- LEGO Friends Heartlake City School
- Gravitrax Speed Marble Run
- Peek-a-Roo
- Orbeez Soothing Spa
Best Imaginative Toys
Ryan’s World continues to be a big deal (there’s a reason why something from the brand has earned a spot on almost every hot holiday toy list for the past few years), and this 13-piece treasure chest will be a hit for kids who are fans of Ryan and his show. Some of the contents of the chest are a surprise, so after the joy of unwrapping the present, your kiddo recipient will then get to experience the exhilaration of unboxing it further.
- L.O.L. Surprise! Family Pack 24K DJ and Neon
- L.O.L. Surprise! OMG Movie Magic Studio
- Na! Na! Na! Surprise 3-in-1 Backpack Bedroom Jennel Jaguar and Sarah Snuggles
- Barbie Dreamhouse
- Rainbow High Rockstars Lyric Lucas, Vanessa Tempo, Carmen Major
- Love, Diana Magical Musical Castle
- Jurassic World Legacy Collection - Tyrannosaurus Rex Escape Pack
- Star Wars Galactic Snackin’ Grogu
- Batman All-Terrain Batmobile Remote Control Vehicle
- Hot Wheels Monster Trucks T-Rex Volcano Arena Track Set
- Monster Jam Remote Control Freestyle Force Grave Digger
- Imaginext DC Super Friends Transforming Bat-Tech Batbot
- Unicorn Purse Pets
- Got2Glow Fairy Finder Pink Jar
- Magic Mixies
Inspire Dreams and Creativity
Fans of Bluey can go on a camping adventure with her and her friend Jean Luc with this little camper set. It comes with nine pieces including Bluey and Jean Luc figurines, a table and chairs, a little campfire, stickers, and more. When it’s not in use, all of the pieces can be packed up and stored away in the camper until the next time the kids are ready to play. If the show’s popularity is any indication, Bluey toys are definitely going to be one of the hottest toys of the holiday season.
- FAO Schwarz Electric Guitar + Amp
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Wizard's Chess
- LEGO Star Wars The Armorer's Mandalorian Forge
- Melissa & Doug Let's Explore Park Ranger Cabin and Boat
- Our Generation Cozy Cabin
- 5 Surprise Toy Mini Brands Toy Store
- Lalaloopsy Sew Royal Princess Party: Suzette & Mimi La Sweet and Cosy & Teacup Hearts
- PAW Patrol: The Movie Ultimate City Tower Playset
Toys For Active Kids
- Segway C20 Kids Electric Scooter
- Jetson Sync All-Terrain Hoverboard Black
- NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster
Family-Friendly Boardgames & More
Throw Throw Avocado is fun for kids seven years old and up, lasts about 10 minutes, and can be played by 2-6 players, making it a great choice for family game night (and a holiday gift, of course). The game consists of playing cards that help keep things moving as well as two plush avocados that are used like dodgeballs.
- Monopoly: Target Edition
- Chuckle & Roar Pop It! XL Tie Dye
- Crossed Signals
- Beyblade Burst Surge Speedstorm Slayer Showdown Battle Set
- Roblox Action Collection - Ninja Legends Deluxe Playset
Inspire Future Gamers
- Nintendo Switch OLED
- Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red Joy-Con
- PlayStation 5 Console
- Xbox Series S