Teachers Are Going To Want To Take Advantage Of This Special Target Discount

It’s hard to believe that it’s time to start thinking about back-to-school, but if you’re a teacher or an educator, you’ve probably been thinking about the new school year ever since last year came to a close. There’s a ton of prep (and sometimes teachers’ own money) required to get a classroom September-ready, so it comes as welcome news that the Target back-to-school teacher discount is here. Here's everything you need to know about saving 15% on Target classroom supplies and more.

When is the Target teacher discount 2021 happening?

The Target teacher discount is happening online and in-store now through July 31. Educators can save 15% on select back-to-school supplies including items from in-house brands like Cat & Jack™ and Room Essentials™ and other well-known brands like Crayola and Kleenex.

Over 80% of Target’s back-to-school collection is under $10, according to the company’s website, and that extra 15% off will make for some serious steals.

An important thing to note is that the discount can only be used once per teacher, so it’s best to make a major order or be prepared to purchase a cart full of supplies, as you won’t be able to save a second time if you forget something.

Who is eligible for the Target teacher discount?

Good news, this year, educators of all kinds are eligible for the Target teacher discount. “All K-12 teachers, homeschool teachers, teachers working at daycare centers and early childhood learning centers, university or college professors and vocational/trade/technical school teachers are eligible,” per a press release from the brand.

How do you sign up for the Target teacher discount?

Teachers and educators will have to verify their eligibility (confirm that they are indeed an educator) through Target Circle, which is the brand’s loyalty rewards program. If you or a teacher in your life doesn’t yet have an account, it’s quick and easy (and free) to set up one.

Once the account is made, you can log-in on Target’s website, and head to ‘Settings’, then click the ‘Get Verified’ red button in the ‘I’m A Teacher’ box. Alternatively, you can visit target.com/account/settings/verification/teacher to be taken directly to the verification screen.

Educators will have to answer a few quick questions including their school’s name and location (though homeschool teachers can write in ‘unlisted’ to have the homeschool option populate ) in order to be verified.

The best deals from the Target teacher discount event