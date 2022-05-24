14 Children & 1 Teacher Killed In Mass Shooting At Texas Elementary School

At least 14 children and one teacher have been confirmed dead after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott said on Tuesday. The suspected shooter is also reportedly deceased, according to authorities.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District said in a Facebook post that an active shooter was reported at the elementary school, which has students in second, third, and fourth grade and is located roughly 80 miles from San Antonio.

Several children were transported to Uvalde Memorial Hospital via ambulance or bus. “Two children have been transferred to San Antonio and one child is pending transfer,” the hospital said in a Facebook post. “Two individuals that arrived at UMH were deceased.”

University Hospital in San Antonio said on Twitter that it is treating two patients in critical condition: a 66-year-old woman and a 10-year-old girl. Names and ages of the victims have not been released.

The massacre at Robb Elementary School was the deadliest school shooting in the state’s history, according to the Associated Press.

“What happened in Uvalde is a horrific tragedy that cannot be tolerated in the state of Texas,” Gov. Abbott said. “[The gunman] shot and killed — horrifically, incomprehensibly — 14 students and killed a teacher... When parents drop their kids off at school, they have every expectation to know that they’ll be able to pick their child up when that school day ends. There are families that are in mourning right now.”

This story is developing...