Peppa and Suzy. Grace and Frankie. Ryan and Sasha and Lisa and Dina. One of the things you’ve likely realized in this past rollercoaster of a year is just how much friendships can buoy spirits and enhance your mental health. No doubt there were some clutch friends that lent their support, whether it was via text or over a tell-all Zoom call, to help get you through a rough patch. So whether you want to let someone know just how much they mean to you, or lend your own supportive boost to a buddy that’s really going through it right now, these poignant, funny, and emotive text messages just might help you get that message across.

Sure, sending a text on International Friendship Day will be well-timed, and for sure appreciated, by the receiver — but you can keep these inspiring quotes in your back pocket to use any day of the week. Because why should your bestie only hear how much you love them one day a year?

Best Friend Texts

“Maybe we could be each other’s soulmates. And then we could let men be just these great, nice guys to have fun with.” – Charlotte York, Sex and the City

“I’m so much better because of you.” – Grace, Grace & Frankie

“I’m sorry if I was mean.” – Amber, Sofia the First

“I love that you are the last person I want to talk to before I go to sleep at night.” – Harry Burns, When Harry Met Sally

“You’re my best friend. And my partner. And I need you.” – Grace, Grace & Frankie

“It’s beautiful to see after so many years – because it’s been many years [now] - now after a career, a family, love, there is still this friendship on top of all we achieved.” — Salma Hayek

Supportive Friend Texts

“So I am happy to help. That is what friends say to each other, right?” – David Rose, Schitt’s Creek

“You don’t have to be so scared. It’s OK to let me in.” – Nancy Clancy, Fancy Nancy

“Team Friendship!” – Max, Happy Endings

Schitt's Creek

Inspiring Friend Texts

“I think self-care is something that you have to practice, as well. But you have to value yourself to want to care about yourself." – Michelle Obama

“Above all, be the heroine of your life, not the victim.” – Nora Ephron

“Surround yourself with somebody who is as happy for your happiness as you are for your happiness.” – Oprah Winfrey

Funny Friend Texts

“It is stupid to get hung up over a birthday. Who cares? You’re getting older. We’re all getting older!” – Joan Clayton, Girlfriends

“Today is the last day that we will ever be this young.” – Ryan Pierce, Girls Trip

“If I’d known this is what friends are for, I’d have signed up as an enemy.” – Ethel Mertz, I Love Lucy

“She’s my friend because we both know what it’s like to have people be jealous of us.” – Cher, Clueless

“…I love my husband, and he is my rock, but my girlfriends are my sanity.” – Michelle Obama

Texts For Long-distance Friends