20 Supportive Texts To Send A Friend Who Is Stressed

An unfortunate truth is that most people you know are at least a little bit stressed right now. If your friend is going through a particularly stressful time (maybe it’s childcare disruptions, the demands of day-to-day life, or someone in their family falling ill), you may be wondering how to best support them. You could invite them to a yoga class or on a walk or bring them something you know they love, but often what a person who is feeling anxious or stress really wants is to feel like they’re understood and to have a safe space to vent. These texts to send a friend who is stressed show that you’re there for them without requiring much on their part. (You can even specify that they shouldn’t feel obligated to respond.)

While you may not be able to actually unburden your friend of their stress totally, “showing interest and concern can, by itself, decrease stress," Dr. Carla Marie Manly, a clinical psychologist, told Bustle. So the mere act of lending a listening ear or offering support can relieve stress for your pal.

There’s “good” stress like getting married or getting promoted, and then there’s bad stress like caring for a sick loved one or struggling with work. But regardless of what’s causing it, these texts to send stressed out friends will be appreciated.

Short & Sweet Texts

I’m thinking of you. There’s no need to respond

You’re going to get through this.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help.

What’s one thing I could for you tomorrow that would make your life easier?

Your feelings are valid and you will get through this.

It may feel like it, but you’re not alone.

This all sounds really hard.

Cry it out if you need to.

Supportive Texts

I’m here for you if you need to vent.

Feel free to ignore, but here’s something that helps me when I’m stressed. (Pair this message with a song, article, photo, etc).

What’s been going on? I’d love to chat if you’re for it.

Can I stay with your kids on Saturday so you have time to go out?

I know you are so strong but everyone needs help sometimes.

You’ve gotten through stressful situations before and you will again.

One step at a time. You got this!

This sounds really frustrating. Do you want to talk more about it?

Texts To Make Them Smile

I’ll treat you to dinner (and drinks) when this is all over.

I totally understand if you’re not up for it but I’d love to see you soon.

Where is your favorite place to get coffee? I’m going to drop off a treat for you but I’ll leave it outside if you’re busy.

Taking deep breaths in solidarity with you.

It’s possible your friend might not have the energy to respond when they’re feeling stressed and overwhelmed, but keep checking in on them and they’ll be grateful and relieved just knowing that you reached out and have their back.