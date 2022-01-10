Having a child in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) is a special kind of hell. I remember when my son was taken to the NICU via ambulance to monitor potential seizure activity like it was yesterday. Long days passed without learning a lot, and the stress was crushing. As I soon discovered, people don’t know what to say when your baby is in the NICU. These are 31 text messages you can send a friend with a baby in the NICU that might offer just a bit of comfort.

Before you start typing, know that there’s no text that’s guaranteed to say the exact right thing. However, if you are close enough that you’d pay the newborn a visit in the hospital, or would send a text in another stressful event, then these messages will give you some good ideas. You can use them to send love, support, and offer practical help.

Please be understanding if your friend doesn’t get back to you right away, if at all. They’re not ghosting you. They’re likely scared out of their minds and just don’t have the mental bandwidth to text back. But reaching out is still important because you care, and you want them to know it.

Practical Texts To Send A Friend With A Baby In The NICU

Here’s a Postmates Gift Card.

Can I get you anything? Just name it.

Do you need me to watch your kids?

I started a Meal Train for you. Deliveries will begin the day you all arrive home.

Do you want me to check on anything at home?

Do you need a real meal?

Meaningful Texts To Send A Friend With A Baby In The NICU

I am here if you need to vent.

I hope today is full of good updates.

We’re all sending you our good vibes.

I am always here for you.

It’s OK to be overwhelmed.

You’re holding up so freaking well.

This is hugely unfair, and I’m so sorry you’re dealing with this.

It’s always darkest before the dawn.

NICU nurses are practically superheroes. Remember that.

There aren’t words for what you’re dealing with, but I love you.

I am ready to support you however you need.

Take a moment away if you need to.

Supportive Best Friend Texts To Send A Friend With A Baby In The NICU