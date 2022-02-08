25 Thoughtful Texts To Send Someone You Miss

One of the hardest things about being an adult is that as you get more and more responsibility added to your plate, you have less and less time to see and connect with the people you love. Before you know it, it’s been six months since you chatted with your long-distance best friend, and you’re trying to compose the perfect texts to send someone you miss. Depending on the person and situation, this may be an easy task, but if there was a rift or you owe someone a long overdue apology, these can be some of the toughest messages to write.

Quick “Hello” Texts

Of all of the texts to send to someone you miss, the causal and quick hellos are by far the easiest. These are the kinds of messages you send to your friend who lives 20 minutes away, but you haven’t seen in ages because she has twins and you have a kid starting kindergarten and every time you plan to get together a new Covid variant develops and you have to cancel. There’s a mutual understanding for why it’s been so long, but it’s still nice to let them know you’re thinking of them. Here are some ways to say it.

Hey, I miss your face.

Just checking in to let you know I’m thinking of you and I miss you! Hope all is well.

I just saw the picture you posted on Instagram and it made me miss you!

Hey, friend! It’s been too long and I miss you.

I saw your no RSVP to [someone’s event] and I’m so sad you won’t be there! I miss you!

Using my five minutes of free time away from the kids to let you know I miss you!

In case you were wondering, I love you and I miss you.

Fun Memory Texts

Funny memories and inside jokes make for some of the best texts to send someone you miss because they’re sure to make them smile and feel all warm and fuzzy inside. These texts can serve as conversation openers, or just a quick note to let someone know you’re thinking of them. They’re good to send to just about anyone, but they’re particularly great for the lifelong friend who lives across the country and who you haven’t seen in person in years.

Oh my gosh, I just got a huge craving for [a favorite restaurant/food] and it made me think of you. I miss you!

(*Attach an old picture to the text*) Do you remember this? Such a fun night!

[Song title] just came on the radio and it obviously made me think of you!

We’re planning a family vacation to [location] this summer, but there’s no way it’ll top that trip we took to [location] as kids.

Who is going to tell Gen Z that they’re stealing all of our sixth-grade fashion trends? I just hope we can stop them from bringing back the over-plucked eyebrows trend.

I could really go for a night of [favorite activity] with you right about now. I miss you!

I’m at [place], and it’s just not the same without you here with me. Miss you, friend!

Anastasiia Yanishevska / Getty Images

“Let’s Catch Up” Texts

When you know you have some time to invest in a lengthy text convo or you want to propose a virtual or in-person meetup with someone you miss, then you can’t go wrong with a text that lets your intentions known. Here are some example “let’s catch up” texts to send to someone you miss.

It’s been too long and I miss you. How are you doing?

I can’t believe it’s been [amount of time] since we got together. What do the next couple of weeks look like for you? I’d love to plan a time to catch up.

Hey! Are you around one night this week? Let’s have drinks over FaceTime, because I miss you!

I feel like it’s been forever since we caught up and I miss you! Are you free to chat?

Hi! I am going to be in your neighborhood on [day] for a [meeting, appointment, etc.] and I’d love to see you after. Will you be around?

Any chance you have some time for a catch-up call this week? I miss you!

I miss you! Can we please get together soon? I can come to you if it’s easier—I’ll even bring snacks!

Apology Texts (If Necessary)

Maybe the reason you two haven’t connected in so long is on you, whether it’s because you truly haven’t had time to devote to a conversation or because you owe them a long overdue apology, sometimes the best way to tell someone that you miss them is to simply take ownership of the situation. Exactly what your text should say will depend on your circumstances, but here are some ideas to help you get started.

I know it’s been too long since we’ve chatted, and I’m so sorry I haven’t made more time to connect. I really miss you, though, and would love to make it right.

Hey, I owe you an apology for [situation]. I’m really sorry for how I reacted and responded to everything. I really miss you and I’m sorry for how long it’s taken me to reach out.

I just want to let you know how sorry I am for being so MIA lately. I really miss you, and I hope you know how much you mean to me.

I miss you so much, and I can’t believe how far behind I am in replying to your recent messages to me. I am so sorry!

It can sometimes feel awkward to be the one to break the silence with someone you miss, even if you two have the best, most loving relationship ever. It’s worth putting yourself out there for, though, because the sooner you come up with some good texts to send someone you miss, the sooner the two of you can reconnect and stop missing each other so much.