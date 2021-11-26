Recipes

Thanksgiving dinner spread

13 Thanksgiving Leftover Recipes You’ll Love

A lot of these options will taste better than Thanksgiving dinner itself.

by Grace Gallagher
This makes me want to make a turkey just to have leftovers. From Half-Baked Harvest, this Croque Madame recipe uses everything from turkey to gravy to eggs and mashed potatoes, all on a flaky, buttery croissant.Half-Baked Harvest
Leftover squash? No problem. Cozy Kitchen’s pancetta, goat cheese, and butternut squash tart is a great way to use extra puff pastry and whatever veggies you have in the fridge.A Cozy Kitchen

Tap