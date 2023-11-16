You’re planning your Thanksgiving nails look, and the options are endless. You want them to embrace the colors of autumn, but also match the different outfits you’ll need to wear over the long weekend, and you want them to last. You might want to go with a really cute Thanksgiving-themed nail art pattern — like something with a turkey on it — or want something chic and sophisticated to dazzle your mother-in-law on Thanksgiving day. Maybe you want something classic yet trendy, like brown tones, French tips, or half moon nails.
Whatever it is you feel like fits the vibe for the Thanksgiving holiday and the events you committed going to, you can achieve it at home or see a nail technician to get it done. Some tips for doing it yourself are to use nail brushes and dotters, or even school supply items like reinforcement stickers, to achieve the nail art design your heart is set on. If you’re confident enough to do these designs on your own, you’ll definitely save a lot of money by buying these tools instead of getting them done professionally. This time of year is hectic though, so if you want to take this opportunity as an excuse to go to the salon for a few hours and relax before the chaos that is Thanksgiving with your extended family, no one will blame you.
All of these nails will pretty much match any casual, work, or holiday outfits that you’ll wear this November. So whichever design you choose, you’ll look — and feel — put together for Thanksgiving.