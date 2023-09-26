Camp Romper 2023 Was All About Exploring The Great Outdoors

Friday, September 22nd was an amazing day for kids and parents in New York City. Why? Because it was Camp Romper day! Presented by Toyota Grand Highlander, with support from Boxed Water and Urban Remedy, Romper’s annual event — free for all to enjoy — took place in Battery Park and served magical moments for the families who stopped by.
Although the event had to be rescheduled thanks to Tropical Storm Ophelia, plenty of campers still flocked to the park for an afternoon of fun. The Camping-themed event featured lively performances and several activity and craft stations on giant campground constructed for the five-hour event.
When they entered the park, families were greeted by camp counselors and the sound of kids’ music being sung on a stage that looked like a pirate ship. As kids and their grown ups walked through the “campground,” there was so much to see and play with, and little ones were excited to get their hands on all the activities.
We can’t wait for next year’s Camp Romper — until then, it’s all about the memories made this year.