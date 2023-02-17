Gardening
It’s time to plan your garden and stock up on seeds!
Start tomato seeds indoors about 6 weeks before temperatures hit 55 degrees at night, says Renee Shepherd from Renees Garden, a seed company in Santa Cruz, CA. Tomatoes are “used to an extremely long growing season,” she explains, so they’ll do best when started indoors.
Many herbs benefit from being started indoors, and you’ll find so many more varieties than you can find even at the best local nurseries. Chamomile is easy to grow, and kids adore it.