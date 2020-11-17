The Joanna Gaines KitchenAid Mixer Is So Chic And So On Sale

If you’ve ever watched Fixer Upper, or spent way too much time in Target checking out everything from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia (like the farmhouse-inspired holiday trinkets, rustic home decor, wood furniture and so much more), then you already know Joanna Gaines has a knack for making any space look better (and smell great too, the candles are amazing). Now the Fixer Upper star will make your baking even better, or at least easier, thanks to the Hearth & Hand with Magnolia KitchenAid Mixer, available at Target.

While the mixer is a bit of departure from what you’d typically expect to find in the Hearth & Hand collection (mainly because it has a plug), this classic countertop staple gets a rustic yet chic upgrade. It comes in a new "Pebbled Palm" shade, a deep green with a slight texture that’s matte (most KitchenAid mixers have a glossy finish) and designed to fit seamlessly into any kitchen design scheme.

It comes with all the bells and whistles you'd find in the original, including the tilt-head for easy access to the bowl, 10 different speeds gentle enough for whipping cream and strong enough for kneading bread, plus several attachments including a coated flat beater, coated dough hook, wire-whip, and pouring shield (which helps protect your countertops). There are also over 10 attachments that are sold separately which will allow you to make anything from veggie burgers to fresh pasta to even ice cream.

And did I mention the mixer is on sale currently? You'll get just over 20% off if you buy it now.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Should you ever need to mix up nine dozen cookies at once (maybe for a holiday cookie exchange?) or whip up four loaves of bread simultaneously, the 5-quart stainless steel bowl (with a handle!) has you covered. Plus the bowl is dishwasher-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.

And while you’re perusing Target for some major Gaines in your decor, don’t forget to check out these boho pompom stockings, the sweetest letters to Santa mailbox, a minimalist Crock Pot, or the cutest set of wooden Christmas trees (which are technically toys, but I'm stealing for my mantel), all created by the mother of five.