The Mattel x Hello Kitty & Friends Collab Is A Match Made In Cute Heaven

Now's the time to share your Sanrio obsession with the next generation, because the Mattel x Hello Kitty and Friends Collaboration is a super-cute new toy line your kids will totally want to collect this year. As in, these toys will shoot to the top of your kiddo's wish list faster than you can say kawaii.

The Hello Kitty and Friends x Mattel collab brings two toy giants together for a collection that's both nostalgic and totally on-trend with today's kids. New toys featuring beloved characters such as Hello Kitty, My Melody, and Badtz-Maru (AKA the little penguin with an attitude) are now available at Amazon and Walmart. With prices ranging from $3.99 to $19.99, the adorable toy line features dolls, playsets, collectibles, and stationary sets. Be on the lookout for the extra bit of whimsy that's made Sanrio famous, like Hello Kitty-shaped hamburger compacts filled with stationary, plus collectible figurines that come in a milk jar. (They change color when dipped in water, because of course they do.) It's cute enough to make most anybody squeal with glee. Your kid will have a blast collecting and playing with these super-adorable toys. It's no coincidence that these new products are showing up just in time for the holidays, that's for sure.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

The 10-inch Jazzlyn doll is dressed to match her BFF, the beloved Sanrio penguin Badtz-Maru.

Packed with stickers, mini figurines, and a stencil, the watermelon-shaped pencil case is perfect for any kid who adores Hello Kitty.