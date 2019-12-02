Happy Cyber Monday, holiday shoppers! It's officially Monday, Nov. 30 — aka one of the biggest online shopping dates of the year — and it's time to pick up any deals that you might've missed throughout the past few days. Like always, these post-Black Friday discounts are exclusively available online. That, of course, makes it possible to finish your holiday shopping without leaving your house. To make the process even easier for you, we've rounded up the most exciting Cyber Monday deals on Amazon so you can scan the must-haves in one spot.

Not a Prime Member? Click here to sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime.

Sure, shopping from home is convenient — but it's especially convenient during the COVID-19 pandemic because you can avoid large crowds while scoping out the hottest Cyber Monday deals on Amazon. With that in mind, it might be wise to stock up on some things for yourself this year — whether you're planning on baking more (hello, sourdough), exploring new hobbies, or simply trying to make your living space a bit cozier.

As you spend, keep in mind that these deals are evolving — and this curated list is keeping up. Whether there's a lightning deal calling your name or a discounted item that you've been wanting for a while, go ahead and treat yourself (or give it as a gift)!

40% Off The Fire Stick 4k With Alexa Voice Remote Fire Stick 4k with Alexa Voice Remote Amazon - $29.99 $49.99 See On Amazon If you haven't made the full switch to a smart TV, the Fire Stick 4K is a must-have with over 385,000 ratings and an overall score of 4.5 stars. The Fire Stick makes it easy to stream all your favorite shows from Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, and more. This isn't just your average streaming device, though — it's also an Alexa-enabled device, so you can use the remote for everything from controlling smart home devices to pulling up your favorite playlist. Get it now for 40% off.

50% Off This 50-Pack Of Disposable Face Masks SUDILO Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $9.99 $19.99 See On Amazon This value pack of 50 disposable face masks is a great purchase any day, but on Cyber Monday? It's just $10 — a whopping 50% off. Made with a three-layer fabric for added protection and comfy, elastic ear loops for a snug fit, these masks have won over thousands of Amazon reviewers, with one describing these as "light and comfortable." No wonder they have a 4.6-star overall rating.

33% Off A Classic Kindle Kindle Amazon - $59.99 $89.99 See On Amazon If you don't already own a Kindle, or are looking to get another one for a friend or family member, now is the time to buy because Amazon's classic e-reader is currently 33% off. With over 25,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this designed-for-reading tablet has a built-in front light, and comes in both ad-supported and ad-free versions.

24% Off This Sturdy Phone Holder For Cars LISEN Phone Holder For Cars Amazon - $12.99 $16.99 See On Amazon This air vent phone holder keeps your device steady while you're driving, which is perfect for when you need to follow directions. It has six strong magnets that keep it firmly in place and it's compatible with most smartphones and even some tablets. This holder has more than 7,000 reviews on Amazon and a 4.4-star overall rating, and is being offered at 24% today.

50% Off The 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service Amazon - $99 $199 See On Amazon If you've ever wondered about your ancestry, there has never been a better time to dive in and find out more. This popular genetics test, which boasts more than 12,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, can give you insight into how your genetics affect your health and more — plus it's 50% off.

40% Off An 8-Piece Ring Alarm System Ring Alarm 8-piece kit Amazon - $149.99 $249.99 See On Amazon This eight-piece alarm set from Ring has a glowing five-star rating from over 5,000 shoppers, so you know it's a good deal. The set includes a base station and keypad as well as multiple contact sensors, a motion detector, and a range extender, so you can create a fully functional DIY home security system. It's also Alexa-compatible, making this the perfect addition to your smart home.

30% Off This Video Doorbell With 1080p HD Video Ring Video Doorbell Amazon - $69.99 $99.99 See On Amazon Never wonder who's at the door again with this new video doorbell from Ring. Not only does it feature 1080p HD video, it also pairs with most smartphones and tablets as well as some Alexa-enabled devices for even more functionalities. It has an overall rating of 4.5 stars from over 30,000 shoppers, and it's currently 30% off.

53% Off These Fine Point Gel Pens Paper Mate InkJoy Gel Pens, Fine Point, Black, 10 Count Amazon - $13.99 $29.98 See On Amazon These smooth-writing, fast-drying gel pens from Paper Mate have over 7,000 reviews and an average 4.5-star rating overall. They feature a textured, ergonomic grip, and dry three times faster than some similar pens, which means fewer smudges on your important documents. Right now, a 10-pack is 53% off.

60% Off A Pack Of 50 Disposable Face Masks Vibeey Disposable Face Masks (50-Pack) Amazon - $6.78 $16.95 See On Amazon These disposable face masks offer three layers of protection, and the pleated design and nose wires help ensure a secure fit. They've earned more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, with buyers writing that they're "very comfortable" and "easy to breathe in." The set comes with 50 masks, so you won't run out anytime soon.

81% Off An Electric Toothbrush With 8 Replacement Brush Heads AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush With 8 Brush Heads Amazon - $26 $136.84 See On Amazon With eight brush heads included in each package, this electric toothbrush set will have you covered for months to come. And with a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon and thousands of positive reviews, it comes backed by plenty of users. Plus, it's wireless, water-resistant, and each charge lasts up to 30 days.

37% Off This 4-Pack Of iPhone & iPad Charging Cables Aioneus iPhone and iPad Charging Cables (4-Pack) Amazon - $10.70 $16.98 See On Amazon These iPhone and iPad Lightning charging cables are made with ultra-durable aluminum alloy and braided nylon, and the bright colors mean you'll always be able to find one when you need it. The four-pack includes cables in four different lengths: 1.5-foot, 3-foot, 5-foot, and 6-foot. Get them on the cheap while they last.

42% Off A Roomba Robot Vacuum iRobot Roomba i7 Robot Vacuum Amazon - $399 $687.93 See On Amazon With powerful suction and Smart Map technology, this Roomba robot vacuum is easy to use and tackles even tough jobs like pet hair. It's compatible with Alexa for voice control, and the app lets you create custom schedules. It even recharges itself when it's running low on batteries.

60% Off A 5-Pack Of KN95 Face Masks KN95 Disposable Face Masks (5-Pack) Amazon - $12.70 $31.75 See On Amazon Face masks are an everyday essential right now, so while you're shopping Cyber Monday deals, go ahead and add this five pack of KN95 disposable face masks to your cart while they are being offered at such a low price. With five soft layers of protection, stretchy, elastic ear loops, and an adjustable nose bridge, they are comfortable and reliable.

31% Off This Anker Wireless Charger Stand Anker Wireless Charger PowerWave Stand Amazon - $12.99 $18.99 See On Amazon Whether you're team iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, or Note, if you have a wirelessly charging device, this Anker charger stand will power it up safely and quickly. With a 4.6-star overall rating on Amazon and more than 40,000 reviews, it's a popular choice to keep and give.

37% Off A Variety Pack Of 40 K-Cups Keurig Flavored Coffee Collection Variety Pack (40-Count) Amazon - $15.99 $25.38 See On Amazon Stocking up on everyday essentials is a smart idea on big sale days, and during Cyber Monday you can get an incredible deal on this variety pack of Keurig K-Cups if you act fast. This 40-pack includes a range of coffee flavors from different brands, like Green Mountain, Kalúa, and Cinnabon. It's a popular selection on Amazon, with nearly 29,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall.

57% Off A Biotin Supplement That Supports The Growth Of Hair, Skin, & Nails Sports Research Biotin Supplement (120 Count) Amazon - $12.70 $29.53 See On Amazon Whether you're already a biotin user or hoping to add it to your cabinet in 2021, this Sports Research biotin supplement is one of the highest-quality options you'll find on Amazon (just scan through the 25,000+ five-star ratings for proof). The non-GMO and certified vegan soft gels are delivered in cold-pressed coconut oil, and each of the 120 capsules in the bottle contains 10,000 micrograms of biotin to support hair growth, nails, and skin, too.

38% Off This Bagless Upright Vacuum From BISSELL BISSELL Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Upright Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Amazon - $97.99 $158.05 See On Amazon With more than 8,400 reviews and a 4.6-star rating overall, this BISSELL bagless upright vacuum is loved on Amazon for its powerful suction and brush roll that's great at trapping dirt and hair on both hard floors and carpets. The 27-foot cord gives you plenty of reach, and it neatly retracts into the vacuum for convenience.

42% Off A Cute Pair Of Sperry Top-Sider Rain Boots Sperry Top-Sider Women's Saltwater Rain Boot Amazon - $68.56 $118.21 See On Amazon These popular Sperry Top-Sider rain boots are lined with micro-fleece to keep your feet warm and have a rubber sole with plenty of traction to ensure you have stable footing on slippery grounds. The nylon upper is flexible and soft, so it won't feel restricting around your calf, and they come in 21 different colors and styles. Over 8,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these boots and the reviews are rave.

35% Off An 8-Pack Of Gillette Venus Razor Cartridges Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Women's Blades (8-Pack) Amazon - $16.06 $24.71 See On Amazon This eight-pack of razor blades from Gillette is a must-buy for anyone with sensitive skin. Coated with a "lubrastrip," these blades are sharp but gentle, so they won't cause your legs or underarms to become irritated. They're even tested by dermatologists who give them the thumbs up for sensitive skin types.

47% Off A Top-Rated Milk Frother Elementi Milk Frother Amazon - $8.47 $15.98 See On Amazon More than 8,000 coffee drinkers have reviewed this milk frother with an overall rating of 4.5 stars, and it's on deep discount this Cyber Monday. The handheld frother whips up creamy foam for at-home cappuccinos and lattes in just 45 seconds, and you can use it for milkshakes and cocktails too.

63% Off A Vitamin C Serum With Hyaluronic Acid SeoulCeuticals 20% Vitamin C Hyaluronic Acid Serum Amazon - $14.44 $39.03 See On Amazon Get your glow on with this potent serum packed with vitamins C and E, as well as antioxidant ferulic acid and hydrating hyaluronic acid. It's racked up thousands of reviews on Amazon and a 4.3-star rating overall. "It has slowly, but surely helped to fade my acne scars," one reviewer wrote, adding, "My face seems brighter. I have gotten so many compliments on my skin."

37% Off A Pair Of High-Waisted Yoga Pants With Pockets IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants With Pockets Amazon - $18.65 $29.60 See On Amazon With a high waist that won't roll down while you move, ever-handy pockets, and four-way stretch to keep things super comfortable, these yoga leggings have won over plenty of fans on Amazon. In fact, more than 31,000 reviews have given it a 4.6-star rating overall. Choose from a rainbow of colors as well as space dye options.

43% Off A Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum Shark Cordless Anti-Allergen Lightweight Stick Vacuum Amazon - $169.99 $298.23 See On Amazon This cordless stick vacuum from Shark makes it easy to clean your space without getting tangled in cords. The built-in (and self-cleaning) brush can quickly pick up pet hair, and the powerful suction will ensure your floors are spotless when you're done. This vacuum is even designed with anti-allergen technology that traps dust and dander, so your air will be cleaner, as well.

52% Off A Pair Of Sony Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones Sony Black Bluetooth Wireless Over-Ear Headphones Amazon - $118 $245.83 See On Amazon With over 4,000 Amazon reviews, Sony's Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones are one of the most popular headphones on the market today. They offer hands-free calling, a built-in microphone, and up to 30 hours of battery life. While normally a pair of high-quality headphones from a trusted brand like Sony would set you back quite a bit, on Cyber Monday they are seriously discounted if you act fast.

30% Off A Gillette Venus Razor With 4 Blade Refills Gillette Venus Swirl Razor and 4 Blade Refills - $16.06 $22.94 See On Amazon The Gillette Venus Swirl razor features a pivoting ball that contours to your body for a close shave, along with a micro-comb that guides hair toward the blades — so you never miss a spot. Plus, a moisture ribbon leaves skin hydrated and soothed. The razor comes with four refills, all at an affordable Cyber Monday-only price.

33% Off This BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum, Cordless, 16V Amazon - $39.99 $59.69 See On Amazon Don't let the compact size and cordless design fool you; This BLACK+DECKER handheld vacuum gets the job done. "It has a lot of power for such a small unit," one reviewer wrote. This bagless cleaner has a 4.5-star overall rating on Amazon and more than 35,000 reviews, so it's clear many users are equally impressed.

28% Off A Gillette Fusion5 Razor With 4 Blade Refills Gillette Fusion5 Razor and 4 Blade Refills Amazon - $11.86 $16.47 See On Amazon With over 6,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, the Gillette Fusion5 is a fan-approved way to get a close, comfortable shave. The razor features five anti-friction blades and a lubrication strip to soothe skin. Plus, with four blade refills, you won't have to stock up again anytime soon.

60% Off An AirPod Pro Case ATUAT AirPods Pro Case Amazon - $5.94 $14.85 See On Amazon Keep your AirPods charging case protected with this silicone cover that's garnered more than 11,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall. Made from durable silicone, it guards against dust, falls, and scratches, and the cutout means you can still charge.

27% Off A Pair Of Blue Light-Blocking Glasses WMAO Blue Light-Blocking Glasses Amazon - $10.19 $13.96 See On Amazon The blue light coming from digital screens can cause eyestrain and headaches, while messing with your circadian rhythm, but these blue-light-blocking glasses shield your eyes while you type, scroll, watch videos, and play games. They have a cool, retro aesthetic, and you can get them for a low price on Cyber Monday.

60% Off A Pair Of True Wireless Earbuds Clarium Black Bluetooth Wireless In-Ear Headphones Amazon - $11.89 $29.73 See On Amazon These true wireless Bluetooth earbuds pair quickly with your device and offer precise sound quality for listening to music, videos, or podcasts. They're rated IPX5 water-resistant, which means they'll hold up to sweat during a workout (but not swimming or submersion). They come with their own quick charging case, and the backing of thousands of reviewers who have tried these out and collectively given them a 4.4-star rating overall.

31% Off A Set Of 8 Essential Oils Cliganic Organic Essential Oil Set (Set of 8) Amazon - $14.99 $21.72 See On Amazon This set of organic aromatherapy essential oils has received more than 6,700 reviews and a 4.5-star rating overall, and it makes for a fantastic gift for yourself or a loved one. It comes with eight popular essential oils, like lavender to de-stress and peppermint to help enhance mental focus.

60% Off Customizable LED Strip Lights That Can Sync To Music Maylit LED Strip Lights, 16.4 Feet Amazon - $11.89 $29.73 See On Amazon Customize your room in a snap with these colorful LED lights you can control with the included remote or an app. Get 16 million colors to choose from and there's even a music mode that'll sync the lights to your tunes. With a 4.5-star rating after more than 3,000 reviews, customers have called them "awesome."

40% Off A Smart Body Composition Scale RENPHO Smart Body Composition Scale Amazon - $23.78 $39.63 See On Amazon This smart scale measures 13 body composition data points, like muscle mass and bone mass, so that stepping on the scale becomes a more insightful experience. It's compatible with many fitness trackers, and it's earned an astounding 104,000 reviews and a 4.5-star overall rating.

46% Off A 2-Pack Of Scalp Massagers Cbium Pro Scalp Massagers (2-Pack) Amazon - $6.36 $11.78 See On Amazon This two-pack of scalp massagers is an easy way to create salon-grade shampoo sessions at home. The flexible bristles stimulate circulation and help reduce tension, while the handles make them easy to use — even when your hands are wet.

50% Off A USB Flash Drive Sunany 128GB USB Flash Drive Amazon - $17.84 $36.58 See On Amazon Cyber Monday is a great time to stock up on electronic accessories for incredibly cheap, and this USB flash drive is a prime example. Boasting 4,800 reviews, the high-speed drive offers 128 GB of storage space, and reviewers reported that it's "easy to use" and "transfers files fast."

45% Off A Magnetic Phone Holder That Attaches To Your Dashboard Trianium Magnetic Dash Car Mount Phone Holder Amazon - $5.94 $10.80 See On Amazon With this magnetic car mount from Trianium you can easily keep your phone visible while using GPS navigation. It's equipped with four powerful magnets to keep your phone in place, and the swiveling head allows you to find just the right angle. Get this phone mount for incredibly cheap while this Black Friday deal lasts.

74% Off A Water-Resistant Phone Armband For Running Tribe Water-Resistant Cellphone Armband Amazon - $12.73 $48.96 See On Amazon If you love going for runs no matter what the weather is like, this water-resistant armband is a must-have accessory. It's compatible with most iPhone and Samsung models, and is made from a breathable neoprene and Lycra blend. It also features reflective details and an adjustable band for a perfect fit.

21% Off A Cozy Pair Of Memory Foam Slippers ULTRAIDEAS Women's Memory Foam Slippers Amazon - $20.31 $25.71 See On Amazon These high-density memory foam slippers have received 19,000 reviews and a stellar 4.5-star overall rating. The cozy slippers feature thick, treaded soles and plush fleece lining for maximum durability and comfort.