This Sustainable New Micro Kickboard Scooter Should Be On Your Kid's Holiday Wishlist

Next to a bike, a scooter is one of the most fun ways for kids to get from point A to B independently. Now they can ride around town on one of the new Micro Kickboard ECO-Collection scooters, which are both cute and sustainably made. Basically, by purchasing one of these, you are both a cool parent and a smart human.

Micro Kickboard offers all kinds of scooters, from toddler to adult sizes in a variety of colors and styles. However, their new ECO-Collection, which is available Nov. 16, is made a little differently from their traditional products. According to the company's spokesperson, this collection "has been manufactured using recycled fishing nets and other plastic waste left behind in the ocean." By building the product this way, Micro Kickboard not only helps clean up the ocean a little bit but it also reduces the company's ecological footprint by significantly cutting down their CO2 emissions.

The new collection has two models available, the Mini Deluxe ECO, which is designed for kiddos between 2 and 5 years old, and the Maxi Deluxe ECO, made for children between 5 and 12 years old. Both of the scooters come in "eco green," a color that is exclusive to this collection, and share all of the same quality and safety features the standard models have.

Starting Nov. 16, you can grab a Mini Deluxe ECO for $89.99 or the Maxi Deluxe EXCO for $139.99, both of which are available on the Micro Kickboard website. Just a few clicks of the mouse will get your kiddo a new scooter and make the ocean just a little bit cleaner. Seriously, helping the environment doesn't get much easier than that.