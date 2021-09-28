In 2006, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launched The Row, their high-end fashion line full of gorgeous, minimalist pieces for adults. Now, it’s no longer just for grown-ups because The Row kids' clothing line has dropped and it’s full of colorful, soft, quality-made pieces. Seriously, kids wearing these clothes have probably never been this well-dressed and comfortable at the same time, but it comes at a price.

The Row kids clothing collection is made up of five styles including a crewneck sweater, a belted cardigan, lounge pants, a warm beanie hat, and a pair of slip-on loafers. Each of the pieces is available in toddler and kid sizes and in several solid colors, such as burnt orange, fuchsia, forest green, grey, blue, and black (which is only available in-store), which were thoughtfully curated to coordinate with each other. Additionally, each style has a genderless design and is made from luxury fabrics like cashmere and velvet.

These clothes may sound like an adult’s dream, but they were actually created using feedback from little kids. Mary-Kate told W Magazine that the preschoolers they consulted with for The Row’s kid clothing line “were very vocal and opinionated about what they liked and didn’t like” and that she and the rest of the design team “loved listening to their free minds.” You can be sure the fabrics are soft, too, because do you think a group of preschoolers agreed to wear scratchy wool sweaters? Definitely not.

The downside? The collection is very pricy, especially for kids' clothing, and may be hard to rationalize. Prices range from $290 for the beanie to $650 for the belted cardigan, so it’s not for the faint of heart (or any parent on a budget, really) and, as wonderful as the fabrics are, they’re not exactly kid-friendly. The shoes are definitely best for special occasions, not running around outside, and the cashmere pieces, while very stylish, will need to be professionally cleaned.

That said, the cozy pieces are beautifully made and available just as temperatures are dropping in many parts of the world. And if you — or your child — are fashion obsessed, you might’ve just found the perfect item for your kid to order (and save) for the holidays.

You can view and shop the whole kids' collection on The Row’s website.