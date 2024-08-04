They say going on vacation with kids is just parenting in a different location. How do you manage to keep your little ones happy and entertained while you, the one footing the bill, sip on a poolside paloma, relax in the sun, and enjoy all the things we love about traveling? If you’re deep in vacation research mode to find a location that ticks all of those boxes, Hilton’s all-inclusive property in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico is a stunning option to consider.

I was recently invited, along with a group of editors and writers, to check out all the resort has to offer. Until 2021, the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort was an adults-only property, so it might not have been on your radar. But whether you’re traveling as a family or a couple, there’s plenty to do, see, eat, drink, and experience. And if you want to do absolutely nothing and simply be pampered with room service and massages, that’s also doable. So make sure those passports are valid and here’s what else you need to know.

Where is the Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive Resort?

The Hilton Vallarta Riviera All-Inclusive resort is located on Mexico’s Pacific coast in Puerto Vallarta. The resort is a 40-minute drive from the airport, which takes you through the historic downtown area, Zona Romántica, where you’ll also get a glimpse of the Malecón. You’ll notice pretty quickly, like as soon as you get off the airplane, that Puerto Vallarata is a calmer, more laid-back destination in Mexico than the party scene in Cancún.

Transportation from the airport can be arranged by the resort and once you arrive you’ll be met by a bellman who will take your bags and grab you a cold margarita while you get checked in. You’ll get a simple wristband that serves as your room key and that’s all you’ll need for your stay.

The resort is surrounded by picturesque views, with the Pacific Ocean on one side and the Sierra Madre Mountains on the other. While there is more than enough to do at the resort, downtown is a short 10-minute drive away if you want to venture off the property for some sightseeing, street food, or souvenirs.

How much does it cost to stay there?

Rates start at $400 per night for two adults, but that price will vary depending on the time of year you’re traveling, the type of room you book, and if you’re traveling with children. For example, a standard oceanfront room located on the fourth, fifth, or sixth floor for two adults and one child in August 2024 will cost about $450 a night. All 444 rooms at the resort do come with an ocean view and private balcony, but rates will be more expensive for a room on a higher floor.

The resort caters to folks traveling with and without kids. One wing of the hotel is family-friendly and the other is for adults only, so you won’t have to worry that your kids jumping on the beds or their post-pool meltdown will disturb newlyweds on their honeymoon. And, hey, maybe your kids will make friends in the elevator!

That room rate includes your meals and drinks at the resort’s 12 restaurants and five bars, including 24-hour room service. There is plenty of Mexican food available, but you’ll also find sushi, Italian, steak, seafood, and more. I’m still thinking about the Aguachile dish from the resort’s Cocomar restaurant. You won’t be presented with a room charge or itemized bill, so be sure to bring cash if you want to tip your servers and bartenders.

What is there for kids and families to do?

Plenty. Like the separate wings for rooms, the hotel also has a designated pool just for adults (that one has the swim-up bar, just FYI, but there’s always a cabana boy nearby to take your drink order) and one that’s family-friendly. Both overlook the Bahia de Banderas and are not far from each other. Also nearby are two food trucks, which are perfect for a simple poolside meal when nobody is ready to dry off from swimming just yet. The freshly-made guacamole is a must.

When you need a break from the sun, parents traveling with kids can check out the resort’s “Kid’s Club,” a colorful, air-conditioned space on the ground floor that’s full of games and toys. For kids between 4 and 12, the hotel also offers complimentary activities like scavenger hunts, face painting, and cooking classes. There’s a whole calendar of events, performances, and activities available for you to access once you check in.

Kids club!

For older kids, they can check out the “Family Lounge” located a few floors up in the resort. The breezy and relaxing space is full of video games, table games, board games, and snacks, including a little ice cream parlor. The mango sorbet with a touch of Tajín really hit the spot.

And what about adults?

For starters, the Eforea Spa. One of the biggest highlights from my visit was definitely the spa. While the services are not included in the all-inclusive rate, it’s worth checking out if you like to be pampered with treatments like facials and massages. When I arrived for my deep tissue massage appointment, I spent some time relaxing in the sauna and steam room. I was then given a cozy robe and guided to lay down on a stone lounge chair and had cucumbers placed on my eyes as I got a head massage. And that was all before my appointment began. I felt like butter at the end of my hour-long massage and continued to relax in the hydrotherapy pool and jacuzzi afterwards. Let’s just say, for about $180, that spa experience would be hard to match in the U.S.

Beyond the spa, there are several bars and cocktail lounges to check out that are located throughout the resort. You can look out at the ocean while you sit on a wooden swing in the Mojito Lounge, which allows kids, but other bars are only for guests 18 and older.

The TL;DR.

While finding a vacation destination that has something for the whole family is not an easy feat, Hilton’s property in Puerto Vallarta has a little something for everybody, whether you’re traveling with a toddler or your grandparents. It’s not a massive journey to get there and an all-inclusive resort makes everything really simple for everyone when you just want to relax and have fun. And, perhaps most of all, there’s no reason not to indulge.