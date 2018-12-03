When I think of how much my own mother has done for me, I know there's no way I could ever really thank her, and no gift that could ever really express my gratitude. But it's still fun to try and find that perfect present, because putting a smile on her face is always worth it. So if you're looking for thoughtful gifts for moms, because you know that she deserves something special more than anyone else, rest assured that there are tons of amazing presents out there.
Of course, pretty much any mom will tell you that the best gift ever is simply spending time with her family, especially around the holidays. But a thoughtful gift that lets her know she's appreciated certainly won't hurt. Whether you go with something practical, sentimental, or even luxurious, she'll feel special just knowing that you bought it with love — especially if it's delivered with a really nice card, and maybe a bottle or two of her favorite wine or box of chocolates. (I say this as a mom who would love to receive both wine and chocolate this holiday season.) You don't have to rely on your kid's pasta necklace for her either. There are plenty of gifts that really let your mom know you're thinking of her that are also practical and beautiful. (But she would totally love a pasta necklace, too.)
Here are 11 gifts any mom would love to unwrap this year.