Campfire

Three toasted marshmallows on sticks
MirageC, Getty Images

16 Delicious Things To Make With Toasted Marshmallows

Besides the traditional s’more, of course.

by Ashley Ziegler
Skip the ice cream and fill your cone up with a posted marshmallow instead, like these campfire cones from Bitz & Giggles. She toasted her marshmallows in the oven, but the recipe works just as well if they’re fire roasted. @bitzngiggles, Instagram
Get some small marshmallows, toast them just the way you like them, and then let them cool (this is a test of willpower). Once they’re ready, stack them onto skewers with some sliced strawberries for a light and delicious snack. Westend61, Getty Images

Tap