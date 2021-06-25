MENU
Campfire
MirageC, Getty Images
16 Delicious Things To Make With Toasted Marshmallows
Besides the traditional s’more, of course.
by
Ashley Ziegler
June 25, 2021
Skip the ice cream and fill your cone up with a posted marshmallow instead, like these campfire cones from
Bitz & Giggles
. She toasted her marshmallows in the oven, but the recipe works just as well if they’re fire roasted.
@bitzngiggles, Instagram
Get some small marshmallows, toast them just the way you like them, and then let them cool (this is a test of willpower). Once they’re ready, stack them onto skewers with some sliced strawberries for a light and delicious snack.
Westend61, Getty Images
Tap
June 25. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.