tray of tomatoes from the garden, tomato growing tips
9 Tomato-Growing Tips For Beginner Gardeners

A few easy tricks make a big difference.

by Grace Gallagher
If you’re thinking of planting tomatoes from seed next year (or you’re wondering why yours didn’t work out) try spacing out the seedlings. They need space to grow, and the plants should go in their own small pots with strong light as soon as they sprout leaves.Nilsson, Huett, Ulf/Getty Images
Putting a fan near your seedlings or moving them outside every now and then can really help. Nope, it’s not to cool them off, but instead to help them sway and develop strong stems that will make for hearty plants later on.Shutterstock

