Typically, Trader Joe’s makes things easy for shoppers by keeping store hours the same all seven days of the week. However, holidays tend to be a little different, and Trader Joe’s 4th of July hours are no exception. This means that if you’re hoping to pick up a few last-minute groceries before your holiday cookout, you should plan accordingly.

What Are Trader Joe’s 4th Of July Hours?

Typically, Trader Joe’s (TJ’s) stores are open from 8 AM to 9 PM Sunday through Saturday. However, on the 4th of July, stores will be closing four hours early at 5 PM. Sure, this might be tough for you if you suddenly realize at 4:30 PM that you forgot a key ingredient to a dish, but it’s for a good reason. On their website, TJ’s simply says the reason stores are closing early is “so our Crew Members can get ready to enjoy the fireworks with family and friends.” Who can argue that reasoning? Honestly, it’s just one more reason to love the brand.

Trader Joe’s 4th Of July Recipes

There is no shortage of delicious pre-made and frozen foods available at Trader Joe’s that would certainly keep your cookout crowd happy and full. If you prefer to do a little cooking yourself, though, you can find a bunch of great recipes on Trader Joe’s website. Anyone who is doing some grilling this 4th of July should try out the recipe for Green Goddess Grilled Corn or the Sweet & Spicy Grilled Chicken Thighs. For a delightful dessert, TJ’s recipes for their Strawberry Dome Cake and the Berry Crazy Sundae look like something out of a summer dream. Then, of course, you can’t forget about some yummy non-alcoholic drinks for the kids, like Watermelonade, and the Sparkling Sweet Tea & Bourbon Cocktail for the grown-ups.

Just remember, whether you’re picking up all of the ingredients for one of these recipes or you need a special spice or dip for a dish of your own, the store will close at 5 PM on the 4th of July. So, the earlier you can get to your local Trader Joe’s, the better.