You'll Definitely Need To Plan Your New Year's Eve/Day Trader Joe's Trip In Advance

What New Year’s Eve celebration would be complete without Two Buck Chuck and delicious frozen appetizers that make it look like you prepped all day? If you’re stocking up on snacks for a cozy countdown to midnight, you may want to know what Trader Joe’s New Year’s Eve and New Years Day hours are this year.

Well, first the good news. Trader Joe’s will be open on New Year’s Eve, but get that reasonably priced sparkling wine while you can, because the store will be closing at 6 p.m. on Dec. 31, per the company’s website. If you do find yourself at Trader Joe's on New Year's Eve, don't sleep on the trio of Greek olives or the DIY dog biscuit mix, which is a fun way for your pup to get in on the baking before 2020 finally comes to a close.

But if you’re hoping to start the new year by grocery shopping and chatting with the friendly, Hawaiian-shirt clad TJ employees (they're the nicest people on earth), you’re out of luck as Trader Joe’s will be closed on New Year’s Day. So grab the Everything But The Bagel seasoning for your 2021 brunch bonanza and some orange juice to make New Year's Day mimosas ahead of time, because you want to start the year on the right foot.