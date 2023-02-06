How To Help Families Affected By The Devastating Earthquake In Turkey & Syria

Early on Feb. 6, a devastating magnitude 7.8 earthquake struck Turkey and Syria. More than 2,500 people have been killed and thousands more injured. Sadly, those numbers are only expect to increase as rescue efforts continue.
-/AFP/Getty Images
The quake, which hit near the Turkish city of Gaziantep near the Syrian border, is one of the most powerful on record. Both countries have asked for international governmental aid, but here’s where you can donate to help families affected by the earthquake.