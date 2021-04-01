Universal Studios Hollywood Is Officially Set To Reopen

It’s been over a year since theme parks in California shut down due to the coronavirus pandemic, but now there is a light at the end of the tunnel. Universal Studios’ opening in California is on the horizon and here is everything you need to know.

The theme park, located in Universal City, California, will finally reopen its doors on Friday, April 16, after temporarily closing its doors last year due to health and safety concerns amid the coronavirus pandemic. Universal Studios Orlando, located in Florida, has been open since the summer.

“We are incredibly thrilled to finally be able to open Universal Studios Hollywood, return team members to work, and welcome guests back to enjoy our amazing rides,” Karen Irwin, president and COO of Universal Studios Hollywood told People in a statement. “It has been a very challenging year and we are overjoyed to have arrived at this moment.”

Universal Studios Hollywood Will Reopen On April 16

The theme park will reopen on Friday, April 16, but only for California residents for the time being. This rule is in compliance with guidelines from California state officials, according to Variety. Tickets to the theme park will go on sale on Universal Studios Hollywood’s website on Thursday, April 8. Guests who have purchased tickets prior to April 8 can make an advance registration for their visit starting on Monday, April 5. Group sizes will be limited to 10 people across three households.

The Park Will Have New Safety Measures

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Due to the ongoing pandemic, there will be new efforts in place to ensure the health and safety of all park employees and attendees. Here is what you can expect:

Guests and employees are required to wear face coverings while in the theme park

Guests and employees are required to undergo temperature checks upon entering the park. Anyone with a temperature above 100.4 degrees will not be allowed inside

Limited and reduced daily park attendance for rides and seating capacity for shows

Physical distancing at all locations through the park

Increased cleaning and disinfecting at frequent “high touch points” in addition to “already-aggressive cleaning procedures”

Contactless payment options and no touch policies, where allowed

Most rides will remain open, but some will be closed as the park complies with state guidelines.

The CityWalk Has Already Reopened

AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

While visitors will finally get to ride the rides at Universal Studios Hollywood for the first time in a year, the park’s CityWalk entertainment district has been open since last summer at limited capacity. At the CityWalk, guests have been able to shop at open stores, go to the Universal Theater, and eat at select restaurants. Throughout this time, CityWalk visitors have been required to wear a mask, undergo temperature checks upon entering the park, in addition to being mindful about social distancing.

This gave visitors just a taste of what is to come from when Universal Studios Hollywood reopens in mid-April.

If you think you’re showing symptoms of coronavirus, which include fever, shortness of breath, and cough, call your doctor before going to get tested. If you’re anxious about the virus’s spread in your community, visit the CDC for up-to-date information and resources, or seek out mental health support. You can find all of Romper’s parents + coronavirus coverage here.