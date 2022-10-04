Up In The Middle Of The Night? We've Got Instagram Captions For That

Whether it’s a crying newborn, a snoring partner, or just good old-fashioned insomnia, being a parent can mean seeing 3 a.m. more frequently than you did even during the wildest party days of your youth. And yes, the experts say not to do it, but who among us is so perfect that they haven’t reached for their phone to pass some late night hours? We all know that getting enough sleep is important, and that not sleeping enough can affect your skin, your mood, your memory, and just about every aspect of your life. On the other hand, that doesn’t that you’re not up in the middle of the night sometimes. Next time it happens to you, you’ll have these Instagram captions at the ready.

Letting your followers see the messy side of life — and how it doesn’t always include a good night’s sleep — will let them into a side of your life that they probably don’t see, but can definitely relate to. After all, one of them is probably up staring at their phone, too. Honesty about marriage, honesty about motherhood, and just honesty about how hard it can be to get a good night’s sleep, whether you’re a parent or not, is something we could all use more of.

Instagram captions that use famous quotes about being up in the middle of the night

Poets and novelists have often said beautiful things about the night, which can help elevate your cranky night sweats into something downright poetic. Try:

“I've loved the stars too fondly to be fearful of the night. —Galileo

“Without the dark, we’d never see stars.” -Anonymous

“Time moves in special ways in the middle of the night.” —Haruki Murakami

"The witching hour, somebody had once whispered to her, was a special moment in the middle of the night when every child and every grown-up was in a deep deep sleep, and all the dark things came out from hiding and had the world all to themselves.” —Roald Dahl

“Usually, meaning tends to find you, in the middle of the night, and when you least expect it.” —Catherine Lowell, The Madwoman Upstairs

Instagram captions for when your baby or toddler needs to #gotheftosleep

If it’s a baby, a toddler, or a kid of any age who is keeping you up, maybe posting one of these funny quotes will help you keep your sense of humor even through your bleary eyes:

If you think you're too small to make a difference, you haven't spent a night with a mosquito. Or a crying newborn.” —African Proverb, with some modern humor slipped in

“I am WAY too sleep-deprived to deal with your negativity right now.” -Jake Peralta from Brooklyn 99

Hitting the bottle all night (with a picture of a milk bottle)

“Oh, you think you’re going to sleep tonight? That’s cute, almost as cute as me!” (posted with a picture of your baby.

“A sleeping baby is really good at doing the one thing you don’t get to do anymore.” —Linda Poindexter

Welcome to parenthood. Hope you hate sleeping.

OK little one — we’re going to play a game called ‘For the love of God, go to sleep.”

Instagram captions for when your own brain is keeping you up in the middle of the night

If you’re tossing and turning in bed and can’t blame your partner or a kids, some of these quotes might fit resonate with the feeling of having a racing mind in the middle of the night:

“My bed is a magical place where I suddenly remember everything I have to do.”

“Sleep is a symptom of caffeine deprivation.”

“The hours between 12 am and 6 am have a funny way of making you feel like you are either on top of the world, or under it.”

“I find the nights long, for I sleep but little, and think too much.” -Charles Dickens

You know that awesome feeling when you get into bed, fall right to sleep, stay asleep all night, and wake up feeling refreshed? Me neither.

Brain: I can see you’re trying to sleep. Could I offer you a selection of your worst memories for the last 10 years?

Legend says, when you can’t sleep, it’s because you’re awake in someone else’s dream.

Instagram captions to pay tribute to your snoring partner

Yes, you probably want to check with them before posting an unflattering, mouth-open snoring pic of them. But, if they’re cool with it, these Instagram captions could perfectly capture how it is to be up in the night because of your partner’s snoring:

Your snoring is your love song to me.

I really enjoy the sound of my husband snoring, said no woman ever.

My partner is doing his/her best tractor impression tonight.

“Snoring keeps the monsters away.” —Judy Blume, Fudge-O-Mania

“The stars were better company anyway. They were very beautiful, and they almost never snored.” —David Eddings

“Hark, how hard he fetches breath!” —Shakespeare

If you have occasion to use any of these, you deserve a nap the next day. Sweet dreams.