USDA Recalls Over 59,000 Pounds Of Frozen Raw Chicken Sold At Stores Including Aldi

As the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) investigates a multistate salmonella outbreak, the federal health agency has announced a recall on nearly 60,000 pounds of frozen chicken due to possible contamination.

On Tuesday, the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection service announced a recall of approximately 59,251 pounds of frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned chicken products produced by Serenade Foods, that has possibly contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis. The USDA was alerted to this after unopened, intact packages of raw, frozen, breaded chicken stuffed with broccoli and cheese were collected from an ill person’s home and tested positive for the outbreak strain.

The recalled items were produced on both Feb. 24 and Feb. 25 this year, and were sold at distributors nationwide, including Aldi, according to TODAY.

Check your freezers for the following items:

Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese

Milford Valley Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese

Milford Valley Chicken Cordon Bleu

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken, Broccoli, & Cheese

Kirkwood Raw Stuffed Chicken Cordon Bleu

You can see images of the labels here. You can also identify if your chicken has been recalled by finding the establishment number — P-2375 — inside of the USDA mark of inspection.

The USDA says these products may appear to be ready-to-eat, but need to be fully cooked before consumption, and should not be cooked in a microwave or an air fryer. Serenade Foods stressed this point in a statement to Romper. “The labels for these raw products include cooking instructions for oven preparation,” the company said. “These products should not be prepared in the microwave or air fryer, and FSIS advises consumers to check the internal temperature with a meat thermometer before serving them to ensure they are fully cooked to 165 F.”

Most people infected with salmonella develop symptoms like diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which can last from four to seven days. While most people recover from the infection without antibiotics, those who have severe illness or a weakened immune system might need antibiotic treatment.

If this product is in your freezer, the USDA is advising consumers to throw away the product or return them to the place of purchase. They should not be consumed whatsoever. If you have any more questions about the recall, you can contact the Serenade Foods Hotline at 866-873-7589.