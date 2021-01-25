It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day is just around the corner (wasn't it just Christmas?!), but here we are. And since the holiday of love is full of sweet patterns and colors, it's time for you to order some adorable Valentine's Day outfits for kids. Few things are cuter than decking your own little valentine out in pink, red, and hearts of some sort on February 14, and you'll want to get your order in ASAP — these are so sweet, they're bound to go fast.
Dressing your tot up for Valentine's Day is just one fun and easy way to celebrate the holiday. And, yes, you should definitely do it even if they're doing remote learning or missing out on day care — there's no reason they can't be decked out in a festive outfit even if they're just hanging at home with you. It will put them in the right mood for the day, and will make for some really great picture ops for everyone.
Plus, the nice thing about Valentine's Day outfits is that they can easily be worn throughout the year without looking out of place. Christmas outfits? Not so much. Halloween costumes? Only for dress-up. But these looks are versatile enough to be just right any day of the year. Pick your favorite, and ask your baby to "be mine."
We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.
Now that you probably want several different outfits for your little ones for Valentine's Day, the hard part begins: settling on just one. Unless... you celebrate it for a few days? Yeah, let's go with that.