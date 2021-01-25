It's hard to believe that Valentine's Day is just around the corner (wasn't it just Christmas?!), but here we are. And since the holiday of love is full of sweet patterns and colors, it's time for you to order some adorable Valentine's Day outfits for kids. Few things are cuter than decking your own little valentine out in pink, red, and hearts of some sort on February 14, and you'll want to get your order in ASAP — these are so sweet, they're bound to go fast.

Dressing your tot up for Valentine's Day is just one fun and easy way to celebrate the holiday. And, yes, you should definitely do it even if they're doing remote learning or missing out on day care — there's no reason they can't be decked out in a festive outfit even if they're just hanging at home with you. It will put them in the right mood for the day, and will make for some really great picture ops for everyone.

Plus, the nice thing about Valentine's Day outfits is that they can easily be worn throughout the year without looking out of place. Christmas outfits? Not so much. Halloween costumes? Only for dress-up. But these looks are versatile enough to be just right any day of the year. Pick your favorite, and ask your baby to "be mine."

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

1 Classic Amour Sweater Dress The Gap Kids Amour Sweater Dress The Gap $29 see on the gap This trendy sweater dress comes in kids sizes and is cute for Valentine's Day and beyond. Pair it with tights and boots to keep it appropriate for chilly winter weather. In the spring, ditch the leggings and keep the boots (or sneakers!) to make it work. It's so cute with the large heart, and the "amour" really makes it pop.

2 Hearts Sweatsuit Baby Mori Hearts Sweatshirt & Jogger Outfit Mori $67 see on baby mori This sweatshirt and jogger outfit is the perfect quarantine look, and it comes in a large array of sizes — it's available from 3 to 6 months all the way up to 6 years old. It has a subtle heart pattern that makes it ideal for the holiday without being too in your face, and the pieces can be worn together or separately. Plus, Mori makes all of their clothes out of the absolute softest organic cotton ever, so your kids will love wearing this.

3 Love is Love Tee Finn & Emma Graphic Tee Finn & Emma $19 see on finn & emma Help your kids celebrate a more inclusive Valentine's Day with this simple but adorable t-shirt. It makes the statement that all love is valid, regardless of who it's between, which is such an important lesson to teach your kids. Pair it with jeans and a zip-up hoodie to make it work, or even over a cute dress or tulle skirt. Finn & Emma also makes their clothes out of organic cotton, and they are very soft and wear really well over time, so expect a lot of use from this top.

4 Sparkly Tulle Dress Sequined Tulle Dress H&M $29.99 see on h&m Get your little one decked out in something super special with this pink sequined tulle dress. Any kid who loves to wear something bright and fun will adore putting this one on. It comes in a wide range of sizes, from 18 months to 9 to 10 years, and it would look so adorable for some sweet Valentine's Day photos.

5 Ladies Man Dinosaur Tee Baby & Toddler Ladies Man Graphic Tee The Children's Place $3.99 see on the children's place OK, how adorable is this little dinosaur tee? The T-Rex on the front is wearing sunglasses and carrying roses, so any little one will agree that this immediately makes celebrating Valentine's Day cool. It's a great purchase for an affordable price, and your kid will look so cute in it.

6 Mister Steal Your Heart Set 2-Piece Valentine's Day Tee & Pant Set Carter's $22 The little boy in your life will actually steal everyone's hearts in this cozy onesie and jogger set. It's perfect for the holiday, of course, but would make the comfiest outfit any day of the week, at any day of the year. Plus, you can easily pair both of these with other items.

7 Heart-Patch Skirtall Heart-Patch Jean Skirtall for Toddler Girls Old Navy $24.99 see on old navy The denim skirtall is a classic piece for any little girl, and with the heart shaped pockets, this one happens to be ideal for Valentine's Day as well. But it's also subtle enough that this can be worn whenever. On Feb. 14, pair it with a pink or red shirt, some tights, and cute shoes for the sweetest look.

8 Striped One-Piece Polo Baby Stripe One Piece The Gap $22 see on the gap The right Valentine's Day outfit doesn't have to be covered in hearts and roses to be appropriate for the day, and this one-piece is proof. Between the stripes, the collar, and the little emblem, this is the best preppy look for a little baby boy. And it's super soft and comfy too, of course.

9 Rainbow Loved Sweater Be Loved Sweatshirt In French Terry Hanna Andersson $56 see on hanna andersson Made of a super soft and durable French terry fabric, this sweatshirt is incredibly comfortable and will basically last forever — yes, even if a toddler wears it. The rainbow colors give this a nice feeling of inclusivity, and it's unisex, so it's perfect for anyone. You'll never want to take it off them.

10 Gold & Pink Heart Set 2-Piece Cotton Set H&M $19.99 see on h&m Pink and gold is such a sweet combination. This outfit features a shimmery gold cotton jersey skirt with a pink shirt with two gold hearts and the phrase "magical." It's fun and whimsical, and it's also versatile — these can be worn together or apart, dressed up or down, and all for just $20.

11 Navy Heart Set Baby Outfit Set The Gap $39 see on the gap This outfit is a nice break from all of the pinks and reds out there, but it still works for February 14. The pants feature a little leaf and flower pattern, while the sweatshirt has a heart. The matching headband is really what makes this over-the-top adorable. This is great for spring as well.

12 Red Hearts Peplum Set 2-Piece Heart Top & Legging Set Carter's $14 see on carter's Your toddler will love this versatile set, which comes with bright red leggings and a blue button down top with a pattern of tiny red hearts. Together, this is the most precious Valentine's Day outfit, but apart, these can be very versatile.

13 Red Gingham Button-Down Casual Laundered Shirt - Red Gingham Boden $40 see on boden A gingham button-down shirt like this one is a classic — you really can't go wrong with it. The bright red color makes this festive for the day of love, but it can obviously be worn whenever. Button it up for special occasions or leave it open for playtime.

14 Pink Heart Set 2-Piece Cotton Set H&M $14.99 see on h&m Made of soft organic cotton, this set features a light pink shirt with hearts and dark gray pants. Again, it's another set that's really versatile and subtle and can be mixed and matched, but is still just right for Valentine's Day photos.

15 Heart Pocket Jeggings Heart Pocket Raw Hem Jeggings Osh Kosh B'Gosh $18 see on osh kosh Leave it to Osh Kosh to make the absolute cutest pair of Valentine's Day jeans. These feature little hearts along the pockets and a raw hem that makes them a bit more unique. Comfy and cute, they would look just right with a Valentine's Day shirt.

Now that you probably want several different outfits for your little ones for Valentine's Day, the hard part begins: settling on just one. Unless... you celebrate it for a few days? Yeah, let's go with that.