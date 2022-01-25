MENU
Valentine's Day
JGI/Jamie Grill, Getty images
11 Cheeky Valentine’s Day Cards From Etsy
For your funny valentine.
by
Grace Gallagher
Jan. 25, 2022
Yea Oh Greetings Pizza Dat Ass Love Card
Etsy
For those among us who love both pizza and butts, this funny Valentine’s Day card is the move. Bonus points if you order a pie to share on Valentine’s Day (it’s a Monday after all).
$5
see on etsy
Personal Paper Hugs Valentine's Day Cards
Etsy
As anyone who’s in a relationship knows, there’s no question more pressing than,
what do you want to have for dinner?
though
Where do you want to eat?
?(or order from) is a close second, followed by,
Can you make me coffee?
$5.49
see on etsy
Tap
Jan. 26. 2022
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.