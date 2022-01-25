Valentine's Day

happy woman reading a card
JGI/Jamie Grill, Getty images

11 Cheeky Valentine’s Day Cards From Etsy

For your funny valentine.

by Grace Gallagher
Yea Oh Greetings Pizza Dat Ass Love Card
Etsy
For those among us who love both pizza and butts, this funny Valentine’s Day card is the move. Bonus points if you order a pie to share on Valentine’s Day (it’s a Monday after all).
Personal Paper Hugs Valentine's Day Cards
Etsy
As anyone who’s in a relationship knows, there’s no question more pressing than, what do you want to have for dinner? though Where do you want to eat??(or order from) is a close second, followed by, Can you make me coffee?

Tap