Happy Hour

pink cocktails for valentine's day
Miss Pearl, Getty images

Pretty Valentine's Day Drinks To Make You Swoon

Cheers to love.

by Grace Gallagher
Roses are red, vodka is clear? Something like that. This rose lemon spritzer from Half-Baked Harvest is almost too gorgeous to drink and it’s actually super easy to make.Half-Baked Harvest
How much cuter do strawberries look when they’re cut into little hearts? This festive Valentine’s Day drink from Five Heart Home fuses sorbet and bubbly, and it can easily be made into a mocktail if that’s more your speed.Five Heart Home

Tap