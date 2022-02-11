MENU
Pretty Valentine's Day Drinks To Make You Swoon
Cheers to love.
by
Grace Gallagher
Feb. 11, 2022
Roses are red, vodka is clear? Something like that. This rose lemon spritzer from
Half-Baked Harvest
is almost too gorgeous to drink and it’s actually super easy to make.
Half-Baked Harvest
How much cuter do strawberries look when they’re cut into little hearts? This festive Valentine’s Day drink from
Five Heart Home
fuses sorbet and bubbly, and it can easily be made into a mocktail if that’s more your speed.
Five Heart Home
© 2022 BDG Media, Inc. All rights reserved.