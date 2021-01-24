As you stock up on chocolate, flowers, and treats for Valentine's Day, don't forget to include a present or two for your littlest love. While they may not be able to indulge in the finer holiday treats, there are still plenty of Valentine's Day gifts for babies that are just as special. Plus, how many babies do you know that would appreciate a bouquet of red roses at their age?

Valentine's Day is all about reminding the people closest to you how much you love them. Chances are high that the baby in your life already feels plenty loved thanks to lots of snuggles at all hours of the day and night, but a little extra love certainly never hurts. Gifts for babies can be a little difficult to shop for, though, so instead of trying to find the perfect toy, focus your search on all things Valentine's Day themed.

Since Feb. 14 is synonymous with hearts, flowers, and love, look for baby gifts that encompass that spirit one way or another. Find a onesie that will help the baby profess its love to its mom or gift a little headband with a flowery bow. Here are some great ideas to help you get started on your baby gift search.

1 Heart-Shaped Teether Heart Teether Kido $10 See on Kido Available in three colors, these teethers are made from soft and flexible BPA free silicone. Each one is about 2 inches wide and is designed for baby to easily grab hold of it and soothe her sore gums.

2 Holiday Pajamas Baby Zip Sleeper In Organic Cotton in Hearts on Hearts Hanna Andersson Available in sizes 0-3 mo through 3T $42 See on Hanna Andersson These little zippered pajamas are made from 100% organic cotton that's soft to the touch and safe for the washing machine and dryer. The zipper runs from the neck to the knee and the PJs have a safety snap-tab at the top to keep your baby's face and fingers away from the zipper. These pajamas come pre-washed and are designed to fit snug for safety.

3 Mommy & Me Valentine's Day Tee SymbolicImports Valentines Mommy and Me Matching Outfits - Mini Bodysuit Etsy Available in a variety of colors and as a bodysuit or t-shirt. Adult t-shirt is purchased separately. $20.79 See on Etsy Mom and her baby can dress alike in these MAMA and MINI shirts (sold separately). You can choose between a bodysuit or t-shirt for the baby which are both available in red, pink, or white. What better way to show some love than with a matching outfit?

4 A Book About Love Full Full Full of Love by Trish Cooke (Paperback) The Black Toy Store $5.99 See on The Black Toy Store A story to read at bedtime, Full, Full, Full of Love is about the love and happiness that comes from family — specifically when they all get together for Sunday dinner at Grannie's house. It's filled with beautiful illustrations and a sweet story a baby will continue to love as they get older.

5 A Place To Put Their Snacks Disney Mickey Mouse Valentines Heart Shaped Plates Pottery Barn Kids Each plate sold separately $10 See on Pottery Barn Kids Serve them some Puffs on their very own (non-breakable) Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day plate. These heart-shaped dishes come in two designs, are BPA-free, and top-rack dishwasher safe.

6 Stylish Sunglasses Babiators 43mm Polarized Heart Sunglasses Nordstrom Sized for kids 0-2 yrs $36 See on Nordstrom For babies who are closer to toddler-age, these polarized heart sunglasses are a great gift option. They're made to be durable with a flexible rubber frame that won't bend and lenses that are shatterproof.

7 Pink & Red Headband CeannaPaige Red and Pink Heart Valentine's Baby Headband Etsy Available in various sizes $7 See on Etsy Baby will look fantastic in this handmade headband that features a red and pink bow with hearts. The pinwheel bow measures about 3"x3" and is attached to an elastic headband which is lined with felt to keep baby comfortable.

8 Custom Heart Rattle BannorToys Heart Shaped Wooden Rattle Etsy Available in a variety of color combinations with the option to customize (price varies) $24.99 See on Etsy Babies can chew on and shake this rattle made from natural and organic materials. It's carefully made so every side is smooth and it's coated in beeswax and flaxseed oil for durability and to keep the wood looking fresh and clean. If you'd like, you can also opt to have the rattle customized with the baby's name or their birth stats.

9 Flower Pacifier Clip Little Sprouts 2 in 1 Pacifier Clip Amazon $13.99 See on Amazon If they love to bring their binkie with them wherever they go, this pacifier clip will make for a great present. It's designed so that one end attaches safely and snugly to baby's pacifier and the other to their shirt. Even better, this clip has a silicone flower and beads that are safe for chewing on and make great teethers. It's made from all non-toxic materials and just needs to be wiped down to clean.

10 A Special Outfit Just One You Baby Boys' 2pc 'Mr. Irresistible' Valentine's Day Top and Bottom Set Target Available in sizes NB - 12M $9.99 See on Target For a little ladies' man, this set includes a pair of pants and a sweatshirt, both made from 100% cotton. The pants are covered in little arrow graphics and have an elastic waistband and cuffs and the top is tagless with an adorable graphic across the front.

11 Floral Security Blankets Summer Poppy + Dark Summer Poppy Cotton Muslin Security Blanket, 2 Pack Sugarcup Trading $18 See on Sugarcup Trading If the baby in your life doesn't already have one, let them snuggle up to these 100% cotton muslin security lovies that feature red flowers (that are totally holiday-appropriate). Each one measures 16"x16", is super soft to the touch, and is lightweight and breathable.

12 Swaddle Set Peanuts Hearts Organic Muslin Swaddle Set Pottery Barn Kids $38.99 $49.50 See on Pottery Barn Kids For a teeny tiny baby, this set of three organic muslin swaddles is a sweet way to show them some love. Each one is a 47" square and features a unique Peanuts pattern featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Woodchuck. The swaddles are lightweight, breathable, and safe for the washer and dryer.

13 Fleece Dress Tucker + Tate Ruffle Fleece Dress Nordstrom Available in sizes 3M - 24M $35 See on Nordstrom Baby can dress up for the holiday, or any other day, in this adorable long sleeve dress made from a cotton blend. It features a pattern with silver, pink, red, and black hearts all over it, ruffle shoulders, and snap closure on the back.

14 Plush Toy Tulips Jellycat Amusble Tulip Crate + Kids $25 See on Crate + Kids This is the kind of Valentine's Day flower a baby wants. The plush toy features a beige pot (with a smiley face and legs) with adorable tulips sprouting out. It's safe for kids of all ages, made from super-soft materials, and is quality made for durability.

15 Interactive Board Book Where Is Baby's Valentine? by Karen Katz (Board Book) Target $7.18 See on Target Great for a bedtime story and for play, this Valentine's Day book has flaps that baby can lift and peek behind on every page. As you read the book, baby can lift the flaps to search around for the hidden valentine.

16 Cotton Muslin Bib in Briar Rose Aden + Anais $9.95 see on aden + anais A practical gift, this soft bib doubles as a burp cloth — just unsnap the button and it's the perfect size for throwing over your shoulder and catching drool and spit up.

There are all kinds of adorable things you can get for your favorite baby this Valentine's Day. Between clothes, toys, and accessories there are a lot of ways to help them celebrate how loved they are.