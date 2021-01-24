As you stock up on chocolate, flowers, and treats for Valentine's Day, don't forget to include a present or two for your littlest love. While they may not be able to indulge in the finer holiday treats, there are still plenty of
Valentine's Day gifts for babies that are just as special. Plus, how many babies do you know that would appreciate a bouquet of red roses at their age?
Valentine's Day is all about reminding the people closest to you how much you love them. Chances are high that the baby in your life already feels plenty loved thanks to lots of snuggles at all hours of the day and night, but a little extra love certainly never hurts. Gifts for babies can be a little difficult to shop for, though, so instead of trying to find the perfect toy, focus your search on all things Valentine's Day themed.
Since Feb. 14 is synonymous with hearts, flowers, and love, look for baby gifts that encompass that spirit one way or another. Find a onesie that will help the baby profess its love to its mom or gift a little headband with a flowery bow. Here are some great ideas to help you get started on your baby gift search.
Available in three colors, these teethers are made from soft and flexible BPA free silicone. Each one is about 2 inches wide and is designed for baby to easily grab hold of it and soothe her sore gums.
These little zippered pajamas are made from 100% organic cotton that's soft to the touch and safe for the washing machine and dryer. The zipper runs from the neck to the knee and the PJs have a safety snap-tab at the top to keep your baby's face and fingers away from the zipper. These pajamas come pre-washed and are designed to fit snug for safety.
3
Mommy & Me Valentine's Day Tee
Mom and her baby can dress alike in these MAMA and MINI shirts (sold separately). You can choose between a bodysuit or t-shirt for the baby which are both available in red, pink, or white. What better way to show some love than with a matching outfit?
A story to read at bedtime,
Full, Full, Full of Love is about the love and happiness that comes from family — specifically when they all get together for Sunday dinner at Grannie's house. It's filled with beautiful illustrations and a sweet story a baby will continue to love as they get older.
5
A Place To Put Their Snacks
Serve them some Puffs on their very own (non-breakable) Mickey Mouse Valentine's Day plate. These heart-shaped dishes come in two designs, are BPA-free, and top-rack dishwasher safe.
For babies who are closer to toddler-age, these polarized heart sunglasses are a great gift option. They're made to be durable with a flexible rubber frame that won't bend and lenses that are shatterproof.
Baby will look fantastic in this handmade headband that features a red and pink bow with hearts. The pinwheel bow measures about 3"x3" and is attached to an elastic headband which is lined with felt to keep baby comfortable.
Babies can chew on and shake this rattle made from natural and organic materials. It's carefully made so every side is smooth and it's coated in beeswax and flaxseed oil for durability and to keep the wood looking fresh and clean. If you'd like, you can also opt to have the rattle customized with the baby's name or their birth stats.
If they love to bring their binkie with them wherever they go, this pacifier clip will make for a great present. It's designed so that one end attaches safely and snugly to baby's pacifier and the other to their shirt. Even better, this clip has a silicone flower and beads that are safe for chewing on and make great teethers. It's made from all non-toxic materials and just needs to be wiped down to clean.
For a little ladies' man, this set includes a pair of pants and a sweatshirt, both made from 100% cotton. The pants are covered in little arrow graphics and have an elastic waistband and cuffs and the top is tagless with an adorable graphic across the front.
11
Floral Security Blankets
If the baby in your life doesn't already have one, let them snuggle up to these 100% cotton muslin security lovies that feature red flowers (that are totally holiday-appropriate). Each one measures 16"x16", is super soft to the touch, and is lightweight and breathable.
For a teeny tiny baby, this set of three organic muslin swaddles is a sweet way to show them some love. Each one is a 47" square and features a unique Peanuts pattern featuring Charlie Brown, Snoopy, and Woodchuck. The swaddles are lightweight, breathable, and safe for the washer and dryer.
Baby can dress up for the holiday, or any other day, in this adorable long sleeve dress made from a cotton blend. It features a pattern with silver, pink, red, and black hearts all over it, ruffle shoulders, and snap closure on the back.
This is the kind of Valentine's Day flower a baby wants. The plush toy features a beige pot (with a smiley face and legs) with adorable tulips sprouting out. It's safe for kids of all ages, made from super-soft materials, and is quality made for durability.
Great for a bedtime story and for play, this Valentine's Day book has flaps that baby can lift and peek behind on every page. As you read the book, baby can lift the flaps to search around for the hidden valentine.
A practical gift, this soft bib doubles as a burp cloth — just unsnap the button and it's the perfect size for throwing over your shoulder and catching drool and spit up.
There are all kinds of adorable things you can get for your favorite baby this Valentine's Day. Between clothes, toys, and accessories there are a lot of ways to help them celebrate how loved they are.