Viktoriia Dudar is a photographer and mother of a young child. At the start of the war, she left her home in Kyiv to seek a safer refuge with her parents in Western Ukraine. Her husband stayed behind to fight and work. Here, she shares four weeks of her life in a country under siege. Along with her journal, in collaboration with Karni Arieli of Eye Mama Project, Dudar is sharing photos she made in the same time period.

Feb. 24, 2022

The night of Feb. 24 will remain in my memory forever. I woke up to loud noises in the sky that paralyzed my body, announcing the approach of danger. My sister called and confirmed our worst expectations: Russian troops insidiously invaded our country, inflicting devastating blows on Ukrainian cities.

The only thing I could think of in that moment was the safety of my child. I tried to control my emotions, but the human psyche can never fully prepare for the start of a war.

Feeling enormous panic, I decided to immediately go to my parents' village with my son. Western Ukraine now remains the only safe region.

Ніч 24 лютого залишиться у моїй пам’яті назавжди, я прокинулася від гучних звуків у небі, які паралізували моє тіло, сповіщаючи про наближення небезпеки. Зателефонувала сестра і підтвердила найгірші очікування, російські війська підступно увірвалися у нашу державу, завдаючи нищівних ударів по українських містах.

Єдине, про що я могла думати у той момент, це безпека моєї дитини. Я намагалася опанувати свої емоції, але людська психіка ніколи не буде готова до звістки про початок війни.

Відчуваючи величезну тривогу, я вирішила негайно їхати з сином у село до батьків. Західна Україна зараз залишається єдиним безпечним регіоном.

Feb. 25

At night I cannot sleep; any noise from the street is cause for alarm. My son wakes up, asks me to hug him. I have to drink a sedative because I can not cope with the emotions that consume my mind. I understand that I am most afraid to hear explosions nearby. I fear for the safety of my husband, who remains in the city. I fear for the fate of our son. I try to accept this fear, not to fight it. After all, in the current conditions, there is no other reality. I find comfort in prayer. I pray for the safety of my family and peace for all of Ukraine.

Morning: Yaroslav is playing calmly. I calm down a little, watching him. I dress him and I feed him. I monotonously complete everyday tasks, watching the updates on my news feed. My son sees my anxiety. I tell him that all is OK because he's with his mother — and he is safe.

Yaroslav asks again, “Mom, you will not lose me; you won’t give me away?” My heart squeezes with his words. I hug him to me and assure him, barely holding back tears, “My son, I love you so much and I will always be near.”

In the evening I play with my son. Together we make a makeshift shelter under the table, and I try to explain why, in the event of danger, we would need to hide there. I assure him that all is well, that he is safe. I am surprised by a child’s ability to empathize. Yaroslav hugs me and says, “Mom, I am your protector; I will protect you, and you will protect me. Do not be afraid of anything. If the bad guys shoot, we'll just hide under the table.”

Вчоні не можу спати, будь-який шум із вулиці насторожує. Син прокидається, просить, щоб я його обіймала. Змушена пити заспокійливе, адже сама не можу впоратися з почуттями, які накривають з головою. Розумію, що найбільше боюся почути поблизу вибухи. Боюся за безпеку чоловіка, який залишився у місті. Боюся за долю нашого сина. Намагаюся прийняти цей страх, не боротися з ним. Адже у нинішніх умовах не може бути інакше. Знаходжу втіху в молитві. Молюся про безпеку моїх рідних та мир для всієї України.

Ранок. Ярослав спокійно грається. Я трохи заспокоююся, дивлячись на нього. Одягаю його і годую. Монотонно роблю буденні справи, переглядаючи чергову стрічку новин. Син бачить мою тривогу. Кажу, що все добре, бо ти з мамою, ти в безпеці.

Ярослав вкотре запитує: «Мамо, ти мене не загубиш, ти мене нікому не віддаси?» Від цих слів серце стискається. Обіймаю і промовляю, ледве стримуючи сльози: «Синочку, я тебе дуже люблю і завжди буду поруч».

Ввечері граюся з сином. Зробили разом іграшкове укриття під столом, намагаюся пояснити, чому у випадку небезпеки нам потрібно буде ховатися. Запевняю, що все у нас добре, що синочок у безпеці. Здивувало, як маленька дитина здатна співпереживати. Ярослав обіймає мене і каже: «Мамо, я твій захисник, я оберігатиму тебе, а ти мене. Нічого не бійся. Якщо погані герої стрілятимуть, ми просто сховаємося під стіл».

Feb. 26

It’s the start of the third day of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into our nation’s territory.

In the conditions of war, every Ukrainian has their own front: Someone bravely fights on the front line; someone helps in the rear; someone constantly prays for peace and asks God to bless Ukraine to withstand all trials. Despite the horrors our nation is facing, people are united, helping their relatives, friends, and acquaintances. Such support adds strength and faith in victory.

I am proud of the armed forces of Ukraine, who are putting up a noble fight against our enemy; I’m in awe of our president, who is now carrying an enormous responsibility on his shoulders; I am lucky to belong to this community of freedom-loving citizens, who are ready to give their lives for their independence and the independence of their nation.

I know that we will continue to be proud of Ukraine. We will certainly overcome; we will endure anything necessary for the future and fortune of our children. This is our home, and we will not allow anyone to take away our homeland, our sacred land, which since time immemorial has been cherished, labored over, and protected by Ukrainians throughout many generations... Our faith in God gives us strength, grants us the gift of hope, and comforts us in these harrowing moments.

My father, Leonid, works as a driver, delivering oxygen cylinders to hospitals and local businesses. Yesterday, he was delivering oxygen to the maternity hospital in Zdolbuniv (located in the Rinve region in Western Ukraine). While there, an air raid alarm went off. My father watched as hospital staffers quickly descended into the basement for shelter, with premature babies cradled in their arms.

Every morning starts with calling my family and watching the news. I am painfully aware of every bit of news about bombing of homes, hospitals, kindergartens, schools; of the shelling of civilians, the increasing number of wounded and killed... There is nothing more horrifying than war.

It is hard to imagine how mothers with children feel as they’re forced to shelter from constant shelling in basements, bomb shelters, and subways now for three days — even as they are giving birth.

Розпочався третій день повномасштабного вторгнення російських військ на територію моєї держави.

В умовах війни у кожного українця свій фронт, хтось хоробро бореться на передовій, хтось допомагає у тилу, хтось безперервно молиться про мир та просить Бога благословити Україну витримати усі випробування. Не зважаючи на жахіття, у яких нині потерпає наша держава, люди тримаються єдиним цілим, допомагаючи своїм рідним, друзям, знайомим. Така підтримка додає сил та віри у перемогу.

Я пишаюся збройними силами України, які дають гідну відсіч ворогові, я захоплююся нашим Президентом, на плечах якого зараз величезна відповідальність, я щаслива, що належу до такого волелюбного народу, який готовий віддати життя за свою свободу та свободу своєї держави.

Знаю, що ми будуть пишатися Україною. Ми обов‘язково переможемо, витримаємо все заради щасливого майбутнього своїх дітей. Ми у себе вдома і нікому не дозволимо загарбати Батьківщину, святу землю, яку споконвіків багато поколінь українців плекало своєю тяжкою працею. Віра в Бога додає нам сил, дарує надію і втішає у важкі хвилини.

Мій тато Леонід працює водієм, він доставляє балони з киснем у лікарні та на підприємства. Вчора він возив кисень у пологовий будинок міста Здолбунів. На вулиці лунав сигнал повітряної тривоги. Тато спостерігав, як персонал лікарні з недоношеними дітками на руках спускався у підвал.

Важко уявити, що відчувають мами з дітками, які уже 3-й день змушені ховатися від постійних обстрілів у підвалах, бомбосховищах та метро, а нині там ще й народжуються діти.

Feb. 27

Each day of war is filled with sadness and anxiety. Every morning starts with calling my family and watching the news. I am painfully aware of every bit of news about bombing of homes, hospitals, kindergartens, schools; of the shelling of civilians, the increasing number of wounded and killed... There is nothing more horrifying than war. Nothing can justify the suffering, pain, and tears of innocent people.

I get a call from my grandmother. I hear it in her voice, my 82-year-old grandmother, Anna, is very worried about the fate of her great-grandson. She insists that my son and I leave Ukraine, but I convince her that where we are is the best possible place. … I do not want to leave my family — now it is so important to be together, to support one another. I reassure her that as long as it is calm here, we are safe.

I understand that in caring for others, people find comfort for themselves. Grandma wants to help at least with advice.

Усі дні війни сповнені смутком і тривогою. Кожен мій ранок розпочинається із дзвінків до рідних, з перегляду новин. Я болюче переживаю кожну звістку про бомбардування житлових будинків, лікарень, дитсадків, шкіл, про обстріли мирного населення, про величезну кількість поранених та убитих... Немає нічого страшнішого за війну, ніщо не виправдовує страждання, біль і сльози невинних людей.

Дзвінок від бабусі… Чую у слухавку стурбований голос, моя 82-річна баба Ганна дуже переживає за долю правнука. Вона наполягає, щоб я з сином їхала з України, адже переконана що зараз це найкраще рішення.

Я пояснюю, що це неможливо, адже я не хочу залишити рідних, зараз так важливо бути разом, підтримувати одне одного. Заспокоюю її тим, що доки тут спокійно, ми у безпеці.

А сама розумію, що піклуючись про інших, люди знаходять втіху для себе. Бабуся хоче допомогти хоча б порадами.

March 1

Good news that gives us strength amid the tragedies: My sister is expecting a baby. Today I was able to see an ultrasound photo of my nephew or niece for the first time.

I dream of a bright future for all Ukrainian children.

Добрі новини, які дають силу пережити всі труднощі. Моя сестра очікує малюка. Сьогодні вперше побачила фото УЗД племінника чи племінниці.

Мрію про світле майбутнє для всіх українських дітей.

March 2

Evening. A neighbor calls and asks if we could lend her our crib for a while. She is waiting for the arrival of a displaced family — strangers — who managed to leave a town near Kyiv that is currently being shelled by the Russian occupiers. This young couple, along with their 5-month-old child and other family members, can finally be safe.

Of course, we immediately gathered everything we needed: a crib, a cot, a small blanket, and brought it over to our neighbors. Their house smelled of delicious food. Our neighbor's husband had prepared dinner for these eagerly-awaited guests.

It’s an incredibly gratifying feeling to be in a position to help those who are in dire need right now.

Вечір. Зателефонувала сусідка і запитала, чи можемо їй дати на певний час дитяче ліжечко. Вона чекає на переселенців, яким вдалося виїхати з містечка неподалік від Києва, яке обстрілюють російські окупанти. Молоде подружжя з 5-місячною дитиною та їхні рідні нарешті будуть в безпеці.

Ми звичайно одразу підготували все необхідне: ліжечко, дитячу постіль, маленьку ковдру та занесли до сусідів. Вдома у них пахло смачною їжею. Чоловік сусідки приготував вечерю для незнайомих гостей, яких чекали з нетерпінням.

Особливі емоції відчуваєш, коли можеш допомогти тому, хто зараз цього дуже потребує.

I had a wonderful life before the war. I realize how much I crave everyday activities and daily worries. What a simple joy it was to be able to go for a walk with your child, to go shopping, to see family and friends, to just be at home and enjoy a cup of tea…

March 4

I am constantly thinking about those Ukrainians who are now trying to escape from enemy shelling… I am emotionally devastated at the thought. The war has changed our lives forever. We need extra fortification not to collapse.

I understand that now it is even more important to hang onto any sense of order, so as to have the strength to overcome all the challenges facing us today.

I recognize the depth of value in what I had and have now. I had a wonderful life before the war. I realize how much I crave everyday activities and daily worries. What a simple joy it was to be able to go for a walk with your child, to go shopping, to see family and friends, to just be at home and enjoy a cup of tea…

Постійно думаю про тих українців, які зараз намагаються врятуватися від ворожих обстрілів… Відчуваю емоційне спустошення. Війна змінила наше життя назавжди. Нам потрібна опора, щоб не зламатися.

Розумію, що зараз надважливо знайти будь-які сенси задля того, щоб втриматися, щоб мати сили здолати усі випробування сьогодення.

Я відчуваю особливу цінність того, що мала та маю зараз. У мене до війни було чудове життя. Я усвідомлюю, якими бажаними можуть бути звичайні буденні справи та щоденні клопоти. Яке щастя збиратися з дитиною на прогулянку, ходити за покупками, бачитися з рідними та друзями, просто побути вдома, насолоджуватися чашкою чаю…

March 8

I love light not only from the sun but also the light of the human soul. It inspires, uplifts, gives hope. Thank you for supporting those who are not indifferent to the fate of Ukrainians — there are many such people. The whole world is with us. Volunteers from different countries take great care in the fates of Ukrainian children and women who are forced to leave their country because of the war. People abroad go to rallies, calling for peace. Ukraine feels this incredible support from all over the world.

Люблю світло не лише від сонця, а й світло людської душі. Воно надихає, окриляє, дарує надію. Дякую за підтримку тим, кому не байдужа доля українців, а таких людей дуже багато. З нами увесь світ. Волонтери з різних країн опікуються долею українських дітей та жінок, які змушені залишити свою країну через війну. Люди закордоном виходять на мітинги, закликаючи до миру. Величезну підтримку відчуває Україна від усього світу.

March 9

Spring is the time of rebirth, awakening of nature, as these sunny days lengthen. For me, this is a symbolic transition, when light displaces darkness, warmth replaces cold, and our Ukraine will surely win a victory that will culminate in peace.

I pick up my camera more and more often, and I find pleasure in photography. This is my meditation.

Весна - час відродження, пробудження природи, тривалість сонячного дня збільшується. Для мене це символічний перехід, коли світло витісняє темряву, тепло приходить на зміну холоду, а наша Україна обов’язково здобуде перемогу, яка увінчається миром.

Я дедалі частіше беру до рук фотоапарат, знаходжу втіху у фотографії, це моя медитація.

March 10

Finally, my husband was able to come to our village for a few days. My son is full of infinite joy, he refuses to leave his side. Yaroslav fiercely missed playing with his dad. My son likes to dress up as a superhero and “save the world” with his dad.

They hug often today.

In loving parental embraces there is great strength. Mothers’ and fathers’ hands have the ability to shield their children from the rest of the world; their love and care protect their little hearts from any troubles.

Today is my son's birthday. Yaroslavchik is 4 years old. As he blew out the candles on his cake, he made a wish: ‘That all people stay good.’

Нарешті мій чоловік зміг приїхати на декілька днів до нас у село. Синочок радіє безмежно, він не відходить від татуся ні на крок. Ярослав скучив за спільними іграми з татом. Син любить переодягатися у супергероя та разом з татом «рятувати світ».

Вони сьогодні часто обіймаються.

У люблячих батьківських обіймах велика сила. Мамині і татові руки здатні огорнути своє дитя від усього світу, своєю любов’ю і турботою вберегти маленьке серденько від будь-яких негараздів.

March 15

Today is my son's birthday. Yaroslavchik is 4 years old. As he blew out the candles on his cake, he made a wish: “That all people stay good.” Children always understand much more than we think. Young hearts feel the need for goodness and love for the whole world. I was overwhelmed by these wishes of this 4-year-old boy, because children at this age should be thinking about toys and games.

Today I ask God for a fortunate fate for my son. I want him to have a carefree childhood, always believe in miracles, and meet many good people along his path.

Сьогодні день народження мого сина. Ярославчику виповнилося 4 роки. Задмухуючи свічки на торті, син загадав бажання: «Щоб усі люди були добрі». Діти все ж розуміють набагато більше, ніж ми думаємо. Маленькі сердечка відчувають, що світ потребує добра та любові. Мене здивувало таке бажання 4-річного хлопчика, адже діти у цьому віці думають про іграшки та розваги.

Сьогодні я прошу в Бога щасливої долі моєму синові, хочу щоб він мав безтурботне дитинство, завжди вірив у диво та зустрічав багато добрих людей на своєму шляху.

March 17

My grandmother Anna turned 82 in February. Baba was only a few months old when her father was taken to [fight on] the front [lines]. He never returned home alive from World War II.

Grandma remembers her early childhood. She remembers running away with her mother to hide from the Germans.

My grandmother Anna and grandfather Serhiy lived an honest life; they worked hard to build their own house, they raised three children, and now they have six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. They had a happy golden age until the Russians encroached on the peace of their nation.

Мої бабі Ганні в лютому виповнилося 82 роки.

Бабі було лиш декілька місяців, коли її батька забрали на фронт. З другої світової війни додому він живим так і не повернувся.

Бабуся пригадує раннє дитинство. Вона пам’ятає, як із своєю мамою втікали, щоб сховатися від німців.

Мої баба Ганна і дід Сергій прожили чесне життя, вони багато працювали, щоб побудувати власний будинок, вони виростили 3 дітей, у них є 6 внуків та 1 правнук. Вони мали щасливу старість, доки росіяни не зазіхнули на спокій їхньої держави.

March 18

War is a great trial. I feel helpless when I think of the suffering my people are experiencing. I want to donate, help, save. I sympathize with all those who are in turmoil now; I cry, seeing this suffering and death. I feel sorry for those who do not have the means to escape the constant shelling.

Війна – велике випробування. Відчуваю свою безпорадність, коли думаю про страждання, від яких потерпає мій народ. Хочеться зарадити, допомогти, вберегти. Співчуваю усім, хто зараз у біді, плачу, коли бачу страждання і смерть, мені шкода тих, хто не знає, як врятуватися від постійних обстрілів.

March 19

During the 23 days of the war, more than 3 million women and children have left Ukraine.

Unconsciously, I ask myself: Do I love my child less [because I am not taking him out of the country to safety]? Do I really have no instinct for self-preservation?

In fact, everything is different — if anyone is seeking arguments for why you should leave immediately, I list the reasons why I chose to stay.

I sense that, at this moment, this is right. This is my decision and I will be responsible for it all my life.

Every day I pray to God to bless my son, me, and my family for a calm sleep, to allow me to meet another morning. Every night, I thank him for the day I lived. We all only have today, and I don't know what will happen tomorrow. Although Western Ukraine is considered a relatively quiet territory, security is now a very vague concept. Recently, three rockets hit the neighboring area. We heard the explosions. At such moments you feel a primal fear, before being able to control yourself.

I believe in God, I believe in His mercy, I believe that my soul can get through such an ordeal in our own land.

Впродовж 23 днів війни Україну залишили понад 3 млн жінок і дітей.

Мимоволі запитую себе, невже я менше люблю свою дитину, щоб подбати про її безпеку? Невже у мене відсутній інстинкт самозбереження?

Насправді все інакше, якщо хтось шукає аргументи, чому потрібно негайно поїхати, я перераховую причини, чому зробила вибір залишитися.

Я відчуваю, що зараз так правильно. Це моє рішення і я нестиму за нього відповідальність усе життя.

Я щодня молю Бога, щоб благословив мого сина, мене та моїх рідних на спокійний сон, щоб дозволив зустріти ще один ранок. Щовечора дякую за прожитий день. У нас зараз є лише сьогодні, я не знаю, що буде завтра. Хоч Західна Україна вважається відносно спокійною територією, проте безпека нині дуже розмите поняття. Нещодавно у сусідній район влучили три ракети, ми чули вибухи. У такі моменти відчуваєш тваринний страх, але згодом опановуєш себе.

Я вірю в Бога, вірю у Його милосердя, вірю, що моя душа повинна пройти такий досвід саме на своїй землі.

March 22

Today I had to go to the city. Rivne (the main city of the Rivne region) greeted me with loud sirens sounding the air alarm.

The streets are crowded, the city is bustling with life.

It seemed like an ordinary day from the past, but the evening explosions nearby reminded us of the reality of war. The Russians have launched several missiles at our military infrastructure sites again.

Today I hid in a bomb shelter, which is located beneath our high-rise building. I was surprised, because the first person who went downstairs and opened the door for us all was my neighbor Anton, a seventh-grader. He seemed to like having such an important mission. He looked confident and calm. I asked him if he was afraid of explosions. Anton smiled and said he was not scared at all. Perhaps he’s inspired by the example of his older brother Maksim, who is now defending Ukraine in places of active hostilities. I think that their mother is surely very proud of her sons because she managed to raise them as good-hearted people.

Сьогодні довелося поїхати у місто. Рівне мене зустрічало гучними звуками сирен, які сповіщали про повітряну тривогу.

На вулицях людно, у місті вирує життя.

Наче звичайний день із минулого, проте вечірні вибухи неподалік нагадали про воєнну реальність. Декілька ракет росіяни знову запустили по нашій військовій інфраструктурі.

Сьогодні ховалася у бомбосховищі, яке розміщене під нашим багатоповерховим будинком. Здивувалася, адже найпершим, хто спустився вниз і відчинив усім двері, був 7-класник Антон, мій сусід. Йому наче довподоби така важлива місія. Він виглядав впевненим та спокійним. Я запитала у нього, чи він боїться вибухів. Антон посміхнувся і сказав, що йому зовсім не страшно. Можливо, хлопця надихнув приклад старшого брата Максима, який зараз захищає Україну у місцях активних бойових дій. Я подумала, що їхня мама, напевно, дуже пишається своїми синами, адже зуміла виховати їх хорошими людьми.

March 23

On the way to the store I notice my neighbor, Manya Pylypyvna, 86 years old. She calls me, asks me to sit next to her, to tell me some news.

As a child, she survived World War II. Now she is very worried about the fate of her grandson and great-grandchildren. She says that her daughter-in-law and great-grandchildren are preparing to go to Poland.

Baba Manya sits every night at the bus stop near her house. She is not thinking of fleeing anywhere. As the elderly in the village say: “Here we were born, here we will live out our days.”

Baba Manya's legs refuse to walk; her hand hurts; she has not yet recovered from a recent fracture. Within reach are two canes, upon which leaning on Baba Manya is slowly able to walk step by step. She loves her life despite all its difficulties. She asks God to protect her family and grant Ukraine peace.

Дорогою в магазин звертаю увагу на сусідку - Маню Пилипівну, 86 років. Гукає мене, просить посидіти поруч, розповісти якісь новини.

Дитиною вона пережила другу світову війну. Зараз дуже хвилюється за долю внука та правнуків. Каже, що невістка з правнуками збирається їхати в Польщу.

Бабуся сидить щовечора на зупинці біля своєї хати. Вона й не думає нікуди тікати. Як кажуть у селі літні люди: «Тут народилися, тут і доживемо свій вік».

Ноги баби Мані відмовляються ходити, рука болить, ще не загоїлася від нещодавнього перелому. Поруч стоять дві палиці, опираючись на які, баба Маня робить повільно крок за кроком. Вона любить своє життя, не зважаючи на всі труднощі. Бабуся просить Бога, щоб вберіг її рідних та дарував Україні мир.

March 24

A month has passed since the beginning of the full-scale war that so ruthlessly tore through our homes on the night of Feb. 24.

This war is uncompromising; it destroys everything in its path. The Russian occupiers are cold-bloodedly killing civilians and children. They are shelling our towns and villages with missiles, inflicting genocide upon the Ukrainian nation.

The experience through which we are living today is truly extreme; it spans a range of feelings and emotions: from denial to acceptance, from depression to euphoria, from hopelessness to faith, from hatred to love…

I often feel devastated, emotionally burned out. I am shocked by my unconscious acceptance of war, because it diminishes my vigilance when it is sorely needed. The psyche adapts, fear disappears, but the pain from time to time breaks through with renewed vigor when I learn of disturbing news. The wounds that are in our heart will hurt for a long time, and the scars from them will remain forever.

I hug my son and dream of our victory; I allow myself to plan ahead and find new meanings under any circumstances. I hope to maintain faith in human dignity, goodness, and justice. I cherish the hope that we will always remember the actions of our heroes and honor the memory of those who gave their lives for our freedom.

Минув місяць від початку повномасштабної війни, яка так безжалісно увірвалася у наші домівки вночі 24 лютого.

Ця війна безкомпромісна, вона руйнує усе на своєму шляху. Російські окупанти холоднокровно позбавляють життя мирних людей та дітей, вони бомбардують ракетами наші міста і села, влаштовуючи геноцид української нації.

Досвід, який ми нині переживаємо насправді екстремальний, він об’єднує цілий спектр відчуттів та емоцій: від заперечення до прийняття, від пригнічення до ейфорії, від безнадії до віри, від ненависті до любові…

Я часто відчуваю спустошення, емоційне вигорання. Зараз мене насторожує мимовільне звикання до війни, адже так можна втратити пильність, коли вона буде потрібна. Психіка адаптовується, зникає страх, проте біль час від часу проривається з новою силою, коли дізнаюся тривожні новини. Рани, які є у нашому серці ще довго будуть боліти, а шрами від них залишаться назавжди.

Я обіймаю свого сина і мрію про нашу перемогу, я дозволяю собі планувати та знаходити нові сенси за будь-яких обставин. Сподіваюся, що я збережу віру в людську гідність, добро та справедливість. Плекаю надію, що ми завжди пам’ятатимемо подвиги наших героїв і шануватимемо пам’ять тих, хто віддав життя за нашу свободу.

Editor’s note: On Monday, April 4, Viktoriia shared this update with us via text:

Yesterday, I saw a photo of a dead child; she was naked, her hands tied. This picture is for life in my head. I cry. The pain of Ukrainian mothers is my pain. The death of Ukrainian children is my loss and my grief. It hurts unbearably. I want to scream.

I used to watch movies about the Second World War; I was scared. And now it is in my country.

Yesterday, my pregnant sister called me. She said that it was scary to stay in Ukraine not because of the bombs but because of the atrocities of the Russian occupiers.

I want to believe that this horror will end as soon as possible.

See more of Viktoriia’s work at instagram.com/viktoriia_dudar. Support Ukranian refugees via Choose Love; find other ways to help families and children in Ukraine here.

Special contributing editor: Karni Arieli of the Eye Mama Project.

Translation by Jules Horbachevsky.