Leona Feigh loves Disney’s The Lion King, so it came as no surprise to her parents when the toddler asked for a themed birthday cake to celebrate her upcoming third birthday. But Leona didn’t just want any Lion King cake. No, she wanted a cake that featured what is perhaps the film’s saddest plot point: Mustafa’s death. Now, Leona’s birthday cake has gone viral both for what it depicts and because of the toddler’s strategic reason for wanting it.

“My niece turned 3 today!” actor Casey Feigh tweeted Saturday. “She asked for a Lion King cake but specifically the moment where Mufasa dies because ‘everyone will be too sad to eat the cake and it will be all for me.’”

Well, ask and you shall receive. Crafted by Thirsty Whale Bakery in Minneapolis, Minnesota, Leona’s birthday cake featured a sad-looking Simba looking over the edge of a cake made to resemble a cliff. A dead Mustafa lies on his side on the cake plate below next to “Leona is 3!” written in red frosting.

“I felt really embarrassed asking [for the cake] because I thought they would think I was a horrible parent,” Alison Feigh, Leona’s mother, told CBS News affiliate WCCO about approaching Thirsty Whale Bakery about the cake. “I was like, ‘So here’s the thing, this is what my child said, I thought it was funny. We’re just going to go with it.’

But Thirsty Whale Bakery was more than happy to fulfill Leona’s unique cake request. In fact, they think the 3-year-old is on to something with her strategic design choice. “Happy Birthday to the smartest 3 year old out there,” the bakery said while sharing the story behind Leona’s cake design on Facebook. “You’re a clever one Leona!”

Leona was beyond pleased with the cake, describing it enthusiastically as “so yummy, so yummy” in comments to KCTV5 News.

Rosalie Davis, the cake artist responsible for bringing Leona’s vision to life, told WCCO she’d love to meet Leona, noting the 3-year-old “was probably more interesting than the cake.”

While Leona only just recently turned 3, she’s apparently already planning her next birthday cake. Her design of choice? Something with Cinderella and her evil-step mother, Alison told WCCO.