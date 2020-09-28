Going to see Santa is a holiday tradition for many families, and unfortunately, it doesn't sound like it will be possible this year. I mean, it's really hard to stay 6 feet away from St. Nick and get a decent picture. Fortunately, kids who can't see the jolly guy in person can still chat with Kris Kringle through virtual Santa visits designed by JingleRing.

With a setup much like a Zoom meeting — but with 100% fewer people asking to "circle back on that" — your family's virtual Santa visit is a pre-scheduled chat with Father Christmas himself. You also have the option of bringing in grandparents or others into the meeting, making it a family moment to remember. (Also it's beneficial so your parents hear exactly what your kids want for Christmas, thereby guilting them into offering to buy the Playstation V.)

The bonus is that it's going to be priced less than a typical Santa package — just $24.95 for the signature experience or $19.95 for a pre-recorded video — and if you sign up right now, you can save 25%. It's not going to be the same as standing in line for an hour, kvetching at your kids to stop messing with their hair while you pray that no one screams and no one kicks Santa — but it's a close second.

I actually really like this idea for virtual Santa visits, because no matter how you slice it, it can feel weird to ask your child to sit on a stranger's lap. Not to mention the fact that you have to brave the mall with your kids at the height of the holiday season to get the photos taken. It's a scenario everyone just keeps repeating, and no doubt will return to when this is all over. But for just this year, let's all be grateful for the little things in life, like not having to worry if your kid will need to pee once they get in line, and also not worrying if someone else's kid pees on Santa before your own kid sits on his lap. Virtual Santa for the win.

And there are a ton more options for virtual Santa visits, with more popping up regularly, like these:

Ask Santa

If AI Santa and good deeds are more your speed, AskSanta has just the thing for you. They have a virtual Santa experience that uses artificial intelligence to have a real time conversation with your child. The visit is free, but people are encouraged to donate to the American Heart Association through the website.

Santa's Club

A Bougie Experience awaits you at Santa’s Club — for $69, your kids will get a personalized, mailed invitation and wristband to meet with the big guy virtually (up to three children), the meeting will be recorded and given to the parents, and Santa will know each child before the meeting, enhancing the magic. For $49, you can do just the meeting and recording, and for $25, they’ll send you a pre-recorded message for your kids.

T-Mobile "Santa's Calling"

T-Mobile is offering a free service called “Santa’s Calling” to kids across the nation from Dec. 10 to Dec. 23. You can start signing up for the free video chat (open to all, not just T-Mobile customers) starting Dec. 10 at 12 p.m. EST, so get on it.

Text Santa Through Zipwhip

Thanks to Zipwhip, you can text Santa by sending your list to 844-YO-SANTA (844-967-2682). But make sure your first text is correct, because Santa is a busy dude, and might not respond after the first message.

Santa, The Experience

Santa, The Experience, is offering virtual Santa video call packages starting at $44.99. Not only will you get a five-minute visit with Father Christmas himself, you’ll also get to tour the North Pole with his elves, meet the reindeer, and see his workshop. It’s a very cool package.

Sam's Club (Members Only)

If you’re a Sam’s Club member, they’re giving away free virtual Santa visits at MySantaSession.com. You’ll get time with Santa and a free photo and video of the meeting. It’s first-come, first-served, though, so you’ll have to check for availability.