11 Warm Winter Cocktails For Chilly Nights

There’s so much more than spiked cider.

by Grace Gallagher
This rich hot chocolate from Half-Baked Harvest calls for hazelnut liqueur and Kahlúa (which you can omit if you’re planning to share with your kids), but the true standout is the homemade spiked eggnog marshmallows (you could even make boozy s’mores).Half-Baked Harvest
It doesn’t get much more warming than classic hot buttered rum. Brooklyn Supper has all the steps to make this treat including the butter mixed with brown sugar and warming spices (yum).Brooklyn Supper

