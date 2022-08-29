Beauty

Alcohol ink used for paper design, book. in abstract shape website work, stripes, tiles.
Jay's photo/Moment/Getty Images

Dreamy Watercolor Nail Art Inspiration

Georgia O’Keeffe walks into a nail salon.

by Grace Gallagher
Delicate yet detailed, this watercolor nail flower is simply lovely. If you want a similar look without a trip to the nail place, try one of these floral nail decals that transfer onto the nail using water and a top coat.@ceciliesneglekunst
Rainbow sherbert but make it watercolor. Pastel colors swirl together with a dusting of glitter on top for extra sparkle.@ricekittynails

Tap