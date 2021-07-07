MENU
Recipes
Flavia Morlachetti, Getty Images
20 Ridiculously Refreshing Watermelon Recipes
Cocktails, soups, snacks, and treats all made with watermelon.
by
Ashley Ziegler
July 7, 2021
For a sweet and savory side dish, use your watermelon to make Deidre James Ferenc’s delightful
watermelon feta orzo salad
. It’s a simple dish that explodes with flavor from honey, lemon juice, basil, feta cheese, and (of course) watermelon.
@deidreferenc, Instagram
Homemade popsicles are so easy, and they taste
so
good. Make your own with just a few ingredients by following
this recipe
from Green Smoothie Gourmet.
@greensmoothiegourmet, Instagram
Tap
July 7. 2021
SEARCH
CLOSE
Pregnancy
See All
Trying
Birth
After
Raising Kids
See All
Baby
Toddler
Little Kid
Big Kid
You
See All
Sex & Relationships
Wellness
Style
Life
See All
Food
Home
Entertainment
Politics
Shopping
Health
About
Archive
Terms
Privacy
Newsletter
Archive
Advertise
Masthead
Editorial Standards
© 2021 Bustle Digital Group. All rights reserved.