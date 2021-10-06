Wendy’s is once again disrupting breakfast. After bursting onto the morning meal scene with the debut of the Breakfast Baconator and a nationwide breakfast menu in 2020, the fast-food chain has now set its sights on the cereal bowl. Wendy’s has partnered with Kellogg’s to turn its chocolate Frosty into a cereal.

That’s right. What has long been the perfect treat for a hot summer day — not to mention, the perfect dip for fries — will soon be available in cereal form. Kellogg’s limited-edition Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal is expected to hit grocery store shelves nationwide this December, according to CNN. Consumers will be able to purchase the cereal in two different sizes: $3.99 for an 8.3 oz box or $5.69 for a 13.2 oz box.

To mimic the flavor of a Wendy’s Frosty, Kellogg’s combined chocolate-flavored marshmallow pieces with crispy, cocoa-coated round cereal bites. Add your favorite milk or non-dairy beverage and you’ll have a cereal that “evokes the irresistible taste of a Wendy's Frosty” with each spoonful, CNN quoted the brands as saying in a recent press release.

Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal isn’t the first time Kellogg’s has partnered with the fast-food chain to create a cross-over product. In 2020, the brands collaborated on a new Pringles flavor inspired by Wendy’s Baconator hamburger. Wendy’s and Pringles, a Kellogg’s brand, teamed up again in May to debut a chip flavor inspired by Wendy’s original Spicy Chicken Sandwich. At the time, Pringles’ senior director of marketing called the partnership between Kellogg’s and Wendy’s “a match made in flavor-heaven.”

It’s also not the first time Wendy’s has attempted to place its Frosty in the breakfast realm. When rolling out a nationwide breakfast menu in March 2020, Wendy’s introduced the Frosty-ccino, a concoction of cold brew coffee swirled with a vanilla flavored Frosty.

But what if Wendy’s venture into the world of cereal merely leaves your family craving a real Frosty? Kellogg’s has your back. Each box of their limited-edition Wendy’s Frosty Chocolatey Cereal will reportedly include a coupon for a free small Frosty with any purchase made through the Wendy’s app.

While it’s too soon to know if Kellogg’s was truly able to capture the iconic chocolatey taste of a Wendy’s Frosty, the partnership between the fast-food retailer and the cereal giant is proof the Frosty is no longer just a simple dessert. It’s rearing to become a breakfast staple.