If you get past the bolts of fabric, you quickly realize that Joann stores are troves of home makeover treasures. But over its seven-decade run, it’s also become a pretty dependable (and exciting) destination for Halloween decor. From flower stems to seasonal centerpieces, reusable gourds and porch-friendly signage, the craft store has all the goods to make every holiday a little cuter — and October a little spookier.

When Will Joann Stores Be Stocked For Halloween?

Is now a good time? It’s scary how fast time flies in retail, but stores in the U.S. are already filling their shelves with spooky decorative items. If you’re a digital shopper, their Fall & Halloween shop is also up and running with interior decor items (think candles, table-top twinkle lights, serving trays), DIY crafts, outdoor displays, and all the florals.

If you’re ready to hunt through the aisles, location hours vary, though most stores open at 9:00 a.m. or 10:00 a.m. And you can shop after school, or even after work, as many stores stay open well into the evening (like, until 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m.). But before you go, remember to check their website for coupons that’ll truly save you dollars.

What’s Sorts Of Halloween Items Will I Find?

Well, they’re known for their fabrics, and they’ve had Halloween-inspired yards in stock for a while already. So if you’re looking to stitch your own festive tablecloth, runner, pillow or costumes, make sure you browse their seasonal bolts. If you’re used to their indoor decor — such as wreaths, window-clings, and candle holders for creative tablescapes — maybe look to refresh the familiar. For example, instead of plastic gourds, try decorating with translucent glass versions with interior lights for a glowing mantlepiece that’ll look seasonal from Halloween to Thanksgiving.

Did you know “porchscaping” was a thing? If so, you’ll need to check out their outdoor decor, as well. From huge squashes to yard stakes, you won’t have to leave a patch of grass bare, unless you want to leave room for that “Take One” bowl of Halloween candy.

Do Joann Stores Sell Halloween Costumes?

Yep. But what’s especially cool is that from quickie ideas, to coordinated family ensembles, Joann’s costume shop (or, rather, their “Handmade Halloween Headquarters”) will ensure you’re not scrambling at the last minute to pull together a trick-or-treating look. And the ideas are super-fun (consider for a moment dressing up as cotton candy. They have a DIY plan for that.) Even your pet is covered, in this adorable winged bee suit. Happy Halloween!