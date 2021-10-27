You may not have had the opportunity to swipe a few mini candy bars from your kid’s Halloween bag yet, but it looks like it might be time to start thinking about holiday shopping. Some Costco stores began stocking shelves with indoor and outdoor holiday decor a couple of weeks ago. And, given the shipping delays, product and supply shortages people are seeing lately, it wouldn’t necessarily be a bad idea to start making your list and checking it twice. (Sorry. Couldn’t resist.)

And if you spot an item you love while shopping at the members-only warehouse, think about snapping it up; there’s hardly a guarantee that the same item will be in stock, or make it onto the store shelf, again this season.

When Can I Shop For Holiday Items At Costco?

Now would be a good time. While new items may continue to arrive in the coming weeks, some seasonal products have already sold out. Select locations open their doors as early as 7:00 a.m., but others greet customers beginning at around 9:00 or 10:00 in the morning, so check your local spot before you make a trip. They tend to have relatively early evening hours (6:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., for example). But if you’re a Costco member, you can shop now online and browse their Holiday & Seasonal picks, but notice that their Toy Shop already warns: While Supplies Last.

What Holiday Items Can I Find At Costco?

Besides the typical jumbo rolls of wrapping paper, they have really fun outdoor statements, like tall soldiers (already selling out online) and reindeer for your front yard. Unique pieces, like smaller metal trees, can make a chic, understated display. And if it’s the big, bold, light-up pieces you’re after, you’ll find decorative ornaments and animals to spread cheer. If your faux indoor tree can use a refresh, consider Costco for a replacement; they have an assortment of green, multicolor, and flocked trees starting at around $400. Wreaths and garland? Oh, yes, for your banisters, mantles, and front door, it’s all here.

We only include products that have been independently selected by Romper's editorial team. However, we may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

As for their toys, the current online selection is impressive, with fantastical costumes for dress-up, learning toys, and ride-on vehicles that are sure to get kids screaming with joy. You can also find an array of books, games, and summer-fun staples like water balloons.

And if you’re heading for Costco, virtually or in person, give a look to their holiday gifting supplies. From wrapping paper, to spools of ribbon and even cards, you can prepare for all of those host gifts and last-minute presents. Because the holidays can be stressful - you don’t need to be freaking out because you ran out of shirt boxes (yes, they sell gift boxes, too).