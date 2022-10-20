People can get pretty Grinch-like about early holiday decor: Whether it’s for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or solstice, some people just don’t want to see any of it until we’re well into December. But others can’t wait for this festive time of year, and want to get started on their holiday decorating as soon as they take down the Halloween cobwebs. If you’re into crafting or decorating, you’re almost certainly well aware of Michael’s, the craft store that has just about everything. But when will Michael’s put out its Christmas, Hanukkah, and other holiday decorations in 2022?

When will Michael’s put out Christmas stuff?

If you’re an early decorator, you’ve come to the right place. Most Michael’s locations will already have plenty of holiday decor out on display already, and even more is coming after Halloween. One YouTube user posted an impressive holiday decor haul that she got from Michael’s, back in August. So you’ll probably be able to get plenty even if you pop into the store right now, but even more will be available in the coming weeks.

Shop Michael’s holiday decor online now

If you don’t want to chance your local Michael’s not being in the holiday spirit yet (or just want to save some time) you can peruse their online options any time of year. I’m in a house that celebrates both Christmas and Hanukkah, so I love that they have so many options for all holidays. They have too many great decorations to choose from, but I might have to spring for these two even though I’m usually on the “last minute shopper” side of things.

This pop-up decoration would instantly make any fireplace or dinner table feel ready for the festival of lights. The different sized wooden houses have nice messages for the season, and the combination of the traditional Hanukkah blue with the more unexpected gingham pattern makes this decoration really pop. It’s available online only right now, so don’t go looking for it on the shelves quite yet.

Even if we don’t really use them for their original purpose anymore, nutcrackers are still just the most quintessential holiday decor. This one has a fun twist, and looks ready to come hang out at your holiday party with his bottle of wine (and bunch of grapes) in tow. Whether you make it to the ballet or not, this nutcracker would look great as part of a holiday scene.

If you’re already in the holiday spirit, Michael’s has hundreds of online options so you can get your fix before you go browse in person. Happy holidays!