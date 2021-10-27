First of all, it deserves noting that wherever in the country you chose to shop the shelves at a Walmart store, they’ll likely be open to you as early as 6:00 a.m. or 7:00 a.m. in the morning, and most Walmart stores stay open as late as 11:00 p.m. at night. And if you want to refresh your holiday decorations this year, you can start shopping virtual and in-person shelves right now, as the indoor décor, outside lights and ever in-demand inflatables are out for sale and ready to be displayed.

When Can I Shop For Holiday Items At Walmart?

Online, the Walmart holiday merchandise is ready to shop. You can search within departments such as Holiday Decor and Christmas Decor, and find dozens upon dozens of stocked items. In store, most Walmart locations have already filled their shelves with Thanksgiving and winter-holiday decorations, with many stocking new items every day. Stores with Garden Centers attached are also already displaying faux trees for your decorating pleasure. (Real trees have a minute to go.)

What Kinds Of Holiday Items Does Walmart Stock?

You can shop for outdoor weather-friendly decorations and lights, as well as indoor decor, trees, garlands, and wreaths. If you’re looking to give your yard a little holiday lift, look up to large hanging tree ornaments in the shape of sweet candy canes. Garage doors are also having a moment, with stickers, magnets and banners all decked out in holiday themes. And decorative yard sticks in animal or gift shapes are perfect for lining a long walkway up to your front door.

If it’s indoor decor you’re after, take a look at the plentiful collection of faux greenery and flocked trees; you’ll be able to create a majestic winter scene with just a few of these well-placed touches. Snowy wreathes - hanging from the top of each window — make a timeless winter statement, and a perfect backdrop for an intimate holiday gathering. Hanukkah menorahs and bursts of hanging lights can create a warm, memorable celebration.

Does Walmart Have Black Friday Sales?

Yes, and you can pretty much start shopping Black Friday bargains right now. Thrilling kids toys, like ride-on yellow school buses with attached slides and colorful oversize building blocks, are currently on sale. And on October 18, Walmart shared on its website that starting November 3, the brand will rollout a series of early Black Friday deals on items ranging from gadgets to dolls, which you can shop online, and in stores starting November 5. But there are plenty of fun gifting items to browse in the meantime.