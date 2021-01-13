When Is Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2021? What You Need To Know

An important holiday is marked every January in the United States, but the shifting date can make it tricky to remember. So when is Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in 2021? The day set aside to commemorate the Civil Rights leader is perhaps especially important during this turbulent year.

For 2021, Martin Luther King, Jr. Day falls on Monday, January 18, according to Office Holidays. As a federal holiday, this means schools, libraries, and federal offices are all typically closed. A holiday that's always recognized on the third Monday of January, MLK Day has long been as a time of service for many Americans, as noted in Bustle. In fact, it's common for entire companies or other organizations to provide community service in a big group. For 2021, however, taking COVID-19 precautions into consideration is also a necessity. With that in mind, there are still many ways to observe a MLK Day of Service virtually (or while practicing social distancing), including the list of local volunteer opportunities found at the Americorps website. For instance, you may choose to work on virtual advocacy or monetary donations instead of direct service projects this year. However you observe the date, it's an especially fitting time to honor his legacy, as King's message of non-violent activism is just as crucial as ever.