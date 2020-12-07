After months of stalled negotiations, Congress may finally be close to hammering out a coronavirus economic relief package that most members can agree on. But while the proposed plan would authorize a $300 a week federal unemployment benefit, it so far does not include any of the direct $1,200 payments seen in the first relief bill. In fact, eligible families may not see a second stimulus check until after the New Year.

Members of Congress spent the weekend working out the details of a much-needed bipartisan COVID-19 aid package. But Congressional aides involved in the negotiations told CNN that a second round of direct stimulus payments had so far not been included in the framework of the bill despite progressive members of Congress heavily pushing for them. Instead, the $908 billion bill would authorize a $300 a week federal unemployment benefit, extend a nationwide moratorium on evictions, and authorize a second round of subsidies through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Why No Stimulus Payments?

While stimulus payments, which rolled out in April in the form of direct $1,200 payments for eligible individuals and $2,400 for married couples that file jointly, proved to be a popular form of economic relief, they reportedly come with too high a price tag for Republican Senators. According to CNN, negotiators have estimated a second round of direct stimulus payments would cost somewhere between $300 and $500 billion, turning the current $908 billion economic relief package being negotiated into a $1.2 to $1.4 trillion deal.

In comments to the Associated Press, Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin said compromising on the $1,200 direct stimulus payments was the only way get Senate Republicans to agree to extend relief to renters and small businesses. “The $1,200 check, it cost we believe nationally $300 billion to give you an idea,” Durbin told the Associated Press. “The Democrats have always wanted a larger number, but we were told we couldn’t get anything through the Republicans, except this $900 billion level.”

Will Families Ever See A Second Stimulus Payment?

While some members of Congress have been openly critical of the decision to leave a second round of direct stimulus payments out of relief bill negotiations, others have suggested that now is just not the right time given Republicans' unwillingness to budge on the overall cost of a relief package.

“Every indication says more money is needed; we see that,” Sen. Joe Manchin said during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press. “This gets us through basically the lifelines that people need and the small businesses that can survive and not go under, unemployment checks that people are going to be losing.” Manchin stressed the bill Congress was working on right now was meant to be an emergency relief package that got those most in need through the next few months. Moreover, he suggested a second round of stimulus payments would likely be something President-elect Joe Biden would have to tackle following his inauguration in January.

"He can come in as president when he does become president and his team can put together a different proposal that takes us further down the road," Manchin said.

While CNBC has reported Biden said he thought it would be "better" if the relief package included direct stimulus payments, the president-elect has also encouraged lawmakers to pass a coronavirus relief bill sooner rather than later.

So while Congress could certainly surprise us with last-minute legislation authorizing stimulus payments, the likelihood that they'll do so appears slim. Instead, families will more than likely have to wait until Biden has been sworn in as president to revisit the idea of another stimulus payment.