The last leaves have been raked, there’s a still chill in the air, and you’ve give up any hope that we’re going to enjoy another warm snap for the rest of the year. Yes friends, a new season is upon us and that means you’re in the market for a new warm hat, excellent boots, and winter Instagram captions for when you’re living inside a winter wonderland. Because, sure, a picture is worth a thousand words, but you can’t put a price on a well-phrased caption.

Cute winter wonderland Instagram captions

Walkin’ in a... well, you know.

So pretty I don’t mind Jack Frost nipping at my nose.

Let it snow!

Spending time in the snow makes the cocoa taste even better.

Dashing through the snow.

Elsa’s been busy!

It’s oh snow beautiful!

Has anyone seen Frosty?

Perfect day for some reindeer games.

It’s like living in a snow globe!

“Snowflakes that stay on my nose and eyelashes...”

What comes after “Sweater Weather”?

Welcome to freezin’ season!

Winter Instagram captions for couples

“He’ll say, ‘Are you married,’ we’ll say ‘No, man: but you can do the job when you’re in town.’”

All I want for Christmas is you.

There’s no one I’d rather leave footprints in the snow with.

Your love always keeps me warm.

Snow day and chill.

I melt for you.

You’re the pom pom on my beanie.

That’s what she sled.

I love you snow much.

It’s the best weather to snuggle in. Shutterstock

Obligatory “frolicking in the snow” picture. After this we’re under a blanket for the rest of the day because we’re freezing.

Visions of sugarplums have nothing on this one.

It’s cuddling weather.

Winter Instagram captions for pictures of kids playing in snow

My snow bunnies.

How is it that kids never feel the cold? Because I definitely feel the cold.

Do you wanna build a snowman?

Snow angels.

Training to run from Krampus.

First they have to earn the hot chocolate.

Enjoy it, kids: in a few years you have to start shoveling this mess.

What are the chances they come back inside with both mittens?

Ice, ice babies.

Little snow angels... Shutterstock

Ironically, this warms my heart.

Up to snow good.

I will treasure these memories and dream of a day when they can play in freezing weather without adult supervision.

If you thought their cheeks were adorable before, wait until you see how rosy they can get!

Winter Instagram captions for a cozy fire

Some people like skiing, but this is more my speed.

...But the fire’s so delightful.

Baby, it’s cold outside.

No chestnuts roasting, but it’s still nice.

All fired up for cold weather.

It’s good for what chills ya.

Winter’s lit.

Ready, aim, fire.

I flame to please

I’m stoked about getting cozy.

...As we dream by the fire...

Hot toddy not included.

The only good place to be on a snowy day.

Winter Instagram captions for dogs in snow

What’s the opposite of a hot dog?

Slush Puppy.

It’s pawsitively freezing out here!

You should see them try to find the snowball I threw.

The built-in fur coat is coming in handy today.

The weather’s looking pretty ruff.

It’s snowing cats and dogs out there!

The zoomies don’t take snow days. Shutterstock

Getting Iditarod ready.

Auditioning to be a reindeer.

“I don’t care if it’s cold out: you still have to take me for a walk.”

It’s my winter wonder-lab! (Obviously this works best if you have some kind of Labrador...)

Funny winter Instagram captions

I’m going to geotag this picture “Narnia.”

Winter is com-... oh, look at that, it’s already here.

It’s pretty and all, but can we just skip to June, please?

Beautiful, but frigid... just like me!

Taking this picture gave me frostbite, but I did it for the ‘Gram.

No two snowflakes are alike, but everyone’s Instagram snowscapes are pretty much the same.

So I guess I live in Winterfell now.

Where’s Elsa? Tell her I just want to talk.

Taking a picture so that when this all turns to slush in a couple of days, I can remember what beauty is like.

Whiter than a Seinfeld episode out here...

True, I can’t feel my face a quarter of the year, but it’s worth it for days like this.

Days like this were way more fun when I didn’t have to shovel anything.

This is the time of year where I shout at my kids, “We either stay inside or stay outside! No more back and forth!” more than ever.

Hopefully these are enough to at least get your creative juices flowing... before they freeze, of course.