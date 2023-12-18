Thanks to ancient monuments like Ireland’s Newgrange, we know that human beings have celebrated and marked the arrival of the winter solstice for many thousands of years. Though the length of each will depend on where in the Northern Hemisphere you are, the shortest day of the year is also the longest night. For ages, people have observed this turning point in the year with festivals of light and joy that defy all that darkness, as well as winter solstice recipes. In various ways around the world, people gather and hold vigil for the returning of the light. Many traditions favor brightly-colorful foods for winter solstice and fire of some sort, whether they’re lighting rows of cozy candles or roaring, yule-logged fires.
Winter solstice is a fun holiday to mark with kids, because it is rich with ancient history and legend, and kids just adore the very kinds of facts, history, and legends that come with a holiday like this. There really are no rules about the right or wrong way to mark this celestial event (which falls every year on Dec. 21), so you can feel free to pull from ancient traditions, global festivities, and also to make it up as you go along. Marking the first day of winter could be as simple as curling up with a wintery movie, lighting lots of candles and sipping a big mug of something warm or as elaborate as hosting a big, glittery annual party. Whatever you decide to do, here are some winter solstice foods — each carrying some degree of historical significance — to warm you up on the longest, darkest night of the year.
Whether you try these recipes or just go for a steaming hot bowl of soup to represent warmth, these winter solstice recipes are such a fun tradition idea.