International Women's Day
Meet the women changing our world for the better right now.
Earl Gibson III/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
Social activist Ilwad Elman carries on her late father's work at Elman Peace & Human Rights Center, a Somalian NGO that runs Somalia's first rape crisis center and supports former child soldiers and other marginalized youth.
FRANCOIS-XAVIER MARIT/AFP/Getty Images
American track and field Olympian Allyson Felix fought for better maternity protections for female athletes and ultimately convinced Nike to change its policy for pregnant athletes.