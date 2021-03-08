International Women's Day

15 Trailblazing Women From Around The World Making History Right Now

Meet the women changing our world for the better right now.

by Morgan Brinlee

#1

Social activist Ilwad Elman carries on her late father's work at Elman Peace & Human Rights Center, a Somalian NGO that runs Somalia's first rape crisis center and supports former child soldiers and other marginalized youth.

#2

American track and field Olympian Allyson Felix fought for better maternity protections for female athletes and ultimately convinced Nike to change its policy for pregnant athletes.

