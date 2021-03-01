Women's History Month
Don't be afraid to drop a little herstory on them.
Universal History Archive/Universal Images Group/Getty Images
In 1872, nearly 50 years before women were guaranteed the right to vote through the 19th Amendment, Susan B. Anthony was arrested and charged with casting an illegal ballot in that year's presidential election.
Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images News/Getty Images
New Zealand was years ahead of the rest of the world when its government granted women the vote in 1893, almost 30 years before women in America could.