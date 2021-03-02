Welcome to March, otherwise known as Women's History Month, similarly referred to as "Girls are awesome" March by my 9 and 11-year-old daughters. For the next 29 days, I will be clicking on all the girl power news coverage and insights, including Instagram quotes about Women's History Month, because let's face it, ladies, we could all use a little positivity and female empowerment in our lives right now.

While not designated as an official celebratory month by Congress until 1987, the month of March is important in women's history due to several significant milestones, among them two of the first women's suffrage events earlier in the 20th century, and the creation of the National Women's Party, a political group dedicated to women's suffrage in March 1917. Suffice it to say, we ladies have been at the equality game for a long time, and while there is much to recognize, there is also progress to continue fighting for in the years ahead. For right now, however, let's celebrate how far we have come as women, and one of the best ways to do that is listening to and reading the powerful words of esteemed women throughout history. Let's here it for the girls, and use these perfect captions for our own girl power posts.

Encouraging Women's History Month Instagram Captions

"There is no limit to what we, as women, can accomplish." — Michelle Obama

"Each time a woman stands up for herself, without knowing it possibly, without claiming it, she stands up for all women." — Maya Angelou

"I would encourage all women to take agency over their experience and life, to find work they love, to continuously grow and evolve and to know the absolute and profound power they hold within." — Stephanie Snyder

"I'm not funny, what I am is brave." — Lucille Ball

"Don't listen to those who say you can't. Listen to the voice inside yourself that says, 'I can.'" — Shirley Chisolm

"The question isn't who's going to let me. It's who is going to stop me." — Ayn Rand

"Anything a man can do, I can do. I can finesse. I can hustle... I was top of the charts. I'm a woman and I did that." — Cardi B

"I can raise up my voice — not so that I can shout, but so that those without a voice can be heard. We cannot all succeed when half of us are held back." — Malala Yousafzai

nazar_ab/E+/Getty Images

Women's History Month Captions That Prove How Strong Women Are