Dating is definitely looking a lot different this year. Instead of getting decked out and going to a fancy restaurant, or meeting up in a bar on the way home from work, most of us are stuck at home, unsure if it's safe to see someone outside of our homes in person. For long-distance couples or anyone casually dating, a virtual date might be the best idea. If that's the option that makes the most sense to you, you could probably use some Zoom date ideas for an evening that still feels romantic and intimate, even if you're not physically in the same place.

It's totally possible to achieve that feeling while staring at a computer screen — it just requires a little work and some creativity. For starters, be sure to go into the date feeling positive and hopeful rather than disappointed and nervous. If you're miserable about the Zoom date from the start, it's probably not going to get much better. Just make the most of the situation you're in.

These date ideas can definitely help you do that. Whether you want to do something different and emotionally stimulating or something more romantic and steamy, there's something for every kind of couple, even the two people who literally just started dating. Once you find something fun, you'll see that you don't need flowers and expensive restaurants to enjoy yourself on a date.

Zoom Date Ideas With Food

If cooking isn't your thing, then why not support a local business and order takeout that you can eat together? Share any dietary restrictions and allergies, and then order a surprise meal for each other. It just makes takeout a little bit more exciting since you have no idea what you're going to get. You can even do a different spot for dessert if you're up for it. Make cocktails together. Play mixologist together by finding a fun and interesting cocktail recipe (something that has a little more to it than just adding a few ingredients and shaking), and make them at the same time. To make this more romantic, dress up in a nice outfit (ditch the sweats), dim the lights, and order a dinner to eat together once your drinks are done.

Zoom Date Ideas With Games

You can always keep things light and fun with a party-like atmosphere by playing virtual drinking games. Try something like Never Have I Ever or Two Truths And A Lie in order to learn more about each other. Pick your drinks of choice and maybe even pick drinks for each other if you want to be a little more adventurous. Do a virtual game night. Instead of just talking or hanging out, you can get a little more involved in a game. There are websites that host board games you can play from your browser, like Board Game Arena or Tabletopia. You can also stream games on Tabletopia Simulator.

MixMedia/E+/Getty Images

Zoom Date Ideas With Entertainment

Pick out your favorite trending song and dance, then teach yourselves how to do it on camera. Not only is this really fun, but it's also a better way for you to both learn. You can give each other tips and pointers... or just fall over yourselves laughing. And, of course, don't forget to upload that video when you're done. Learn something new together. You can experience something new together with something like MasterClass. A membership to the online platform offers classes in a range of different subjects, from lifestyles to politics to film. An expert creates a virtual lesson plan, which is about 20 videos around 10 minutes each. The courses can be two to fve hours and put you virtually face-to-face with celebrities and experts in their fields, people you'd never imagine you might have a chance to learn from. Pick something you're both interested in, and go from there.

Zoom Date Ideas For Bonding